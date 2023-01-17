Read full article on original website
Manchin says it's a 'mistake' for White House to want Democrats to address debt ceiling without GOP
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Sunday that it's a "mistake" for the White House to want Democrats to deal with the debt ceiling without negotiating with congressional Republicans.
EU lawmakers to vote on tighter crypto, ESG rules for banks
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Banks would have to set aside a punitive amount of capital to cover holdings of cryptoassets under a draft law due to be voted on by lawmakers on Tuesday.
News media literacy is more important than ever
This week has been designated as “National News Literacy Week.” It could not be more important or timely as we continue to be bombarded with misinformation, disinformation and downright lies in all corners of the public square. What is most alarming is the utter disregard and disrespect for facts and truth practiced and tolerated by […] The post News media literacy is more important than ever appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Opinion: Hypocrisy to the max on debt ceiling
Another dramatic, high-stakes debt ceiling debate is about to unfold, writes former US Rep. Charlie Dent. The stunning political hypocrisy revealed through the debt ceiling kerfuffles is not lost on the American people, Dent says.
