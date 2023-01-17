Read full article on original website
Related
Pantera Announces 2023 Tour With Lamb of God
Pantera will storm amphitheaters across North America this summer on a headlining tour with support from Lamb of God. The 20-date trek will commence on July 28 in Burgettstown, Penn., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Bristow, Va. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 27. This...
Screaming Trees Co-Founding Bassist Van Conner Dead at 55
Van Conner, co-founding bassist of alternative rock band Screaming Trees, has died at 55. Conner’s brother and bandmate, Gary Lee Conner, shared the news in a social media statement. “Van Conner, bassist and songwriter of Screaming Trees, died last night of an extended illness at 55,” he wrote. “It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had, and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever.”
