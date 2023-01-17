Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Hear from anti-human trafficking experts at Kalamazoo educational event
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Area Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition and YWCA Kalamazoo is expected to offer a free training day of reflection and learning. The training is scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fetzer Center on Western Michigan University’s Campus, according to a Kalamazoo Area Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition spokesperson.
WWMTCw
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
WWMTCw
South Haven Area Emergency Services upgrade rescue equipment with $5,000 grant
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES, is getting an equipment upgrade. SHAES received a New Covert Generating Facility grant worth $5,000, according to SHAES firefighter and paramedic Zachary Kenreich. Michigan employment: Michigan jobless rate remained stable in December, DTMB says. The New Covert Generating...
WWMTCw
Kent County 11th grader wins 2023 State of the State art contest
LANSING, Mich. — A Forest Hills Northern High School student was crowned the winner of Michigan's 2023 State of the State art contest Friday, according to Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “We know that Michigan has so many bright, gifted young people and I’m thrilled to see the artistic...
WWMTCw
Woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo dies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A celebration of life service was held Saturday at the Galilee Baptist Church for the woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo with her husband. Stella Pearl Davis, also known as Mother D, died on Jan. 11. She was almost 90...
WWMTCw
Dramatic rescue caught on video, former OBGYN charged & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks. Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety.
WWMTCw
Human remains found in Kent County identified as missing Wyoming man
WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming man who has been missing for nearly two months was found dead in Kent County Friday. Raymond Tarasiewicz, 68, of Wyoming, was reported missing by his family Nov. 21, 2022, according to Wyoming Public Safety. County news: Kent County 11th grader wins 2023 State...
WWMTCw
Wreaths, decorations removed from Fort Custer National Cemetery gravesites
AUGUSTA, Mich. — Diane Melwiki frequents her son's gravesite at Fort Custer National Cemetery to grieve, adding flowers in the summer and a wreath in the winter. However, she was at a lost for words when she discovered the wreath and decorations were removed. “My son's wreath is ruined,...
WWMTCw
Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off returns Jan. 28
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Relish in the sweet and spicy flavors of chili from your favorite Kalamazoo restaurants, businesses, and organizations. The Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off is returning for another year Jan. 28, according to event organizers. The free and family-friendly event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WWMTCw
Battle Creek firefighters contain house fire
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire. It happened in the 300 block of West Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Around 25 firefighters worked to contain the fire. It was under control in less than a...
WWMTCw
Gobles Brewing Company set to open in summer of 2023 vandalized
GOBLES, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office has three lead suspects regarding vandalism that took place at a new brewing company that was set to open summer of 2023. Ryan Long, the owner of Dirtbag Brewing Company, was on his way to work at the property Thursday...
WWMTCw
Three men arrested in Calhoun County human trafficking sting
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after attempting to meet up with a child for sex, but instead met with police officers, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Friday. Education: Hear from anti-human trafficking experts at Kalamazoo educational event. Officers were communicating with individuals online...
WWMTCw
Wyoming man arrested in shooting at Grand Village Mobile Home Park
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Wyoming man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Early Saturday morning, at 1:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Gaines Township man was struck by gunfire several times at the Grand Valley Mobile Home Park, deputies said.
WWMTCw
Kent County deputies investigate stabbing, stolen car
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man was stabbed in the stomach early Sunday morning in Tyrone Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to 14101 Sparta Ave. Northwest around 9 a.m. Sunday morning and found the 30-year-old victim, they said. Thirty minutes later, deputies were...
WWMTCw
Paramedic describes 115 mph drunk driver crash as 'very gruesome scene'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First responders described the aftermath of a 2021 crash that killed a Kalamazoo County elderly couple one of the most horrific sights they've seen. Paramedics and crash scene investigators testified Friday in the trial of an accused drunk driver charged with second degree murder in the crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
Comments / 0