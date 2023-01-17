ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies’ winning streak at 11 games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers coach Darvin Ham had seen his squad on the wrong end of close losses for the past week. On Friday night, Ham saw his team’s mettle and resolve pay off. Dennis Schröder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal, and...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Shannon Sharpe Clip From 2021 Going Viral After Lakers-Grizzlies Fiasco

The Hall of Fame tight end urged fans sitting courtside to show respect in a monologue from two years ago. Hall of Fame tight end and Fox pundit Shannon Sharpe became the biggest story in sports out of nowhere Friday night, jawing at Grizzlies guards Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant, center Steven Adams, and Ja’s father Tee during Memphis’ 122-121 loss to the Lakers.
