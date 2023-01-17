Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement
Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
Adam Silver: LeBron James' scoring record to be broadcast globally
With 37 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ amazing comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, LeBron James inched ever so closer to surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The four-time MVP is now at 38,164 points, which is just 223 points behind...
Jaden Rashada recruitment heats up again after Florida debacle: reports
The recruitment of Jaden Rashada is reportedly heating up as the highly touted high school quarterback is garnering interest after his release from Florida.
