Detroit, MI

Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had lost nine of 11, but coach Tyronn Lue believed this game could...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL VP backs NY girls’ high school bid for flag football

KENMORE, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Sydney Yost’s bid to establish a flag football program at her all-girl high school already has its first fan: NFL Vice President Troy Vincent. This week, the former player visited Mount St. Mary Academy in suburban Buffalo, New York, to help Yost achieve...
BUFFALO, NY
12 former LSU Tigers advance in NFL Playoffs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Twelve former LSU players advanced to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and will be in action beginning on Saturday with a pair of second-round games. The NFL’s Divisional Playoff round gets underway with two games on Saturday followed by two on Sunday....
BATON ROUGE, LA
NFL assistants balance playoff prep with job interviews

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans’ day as San Francisco defensive coordinator started with meetings and then went to the practice field as he focused on implementing a defense to slow down Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Then instead of relaxing or diving into more film...
ARIZONA STATE

