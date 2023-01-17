ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Olympia police to hold first ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ exchange

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ug1Mi_0kHfEVgQ00

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Olympia Police Department will hold its first Guns for Gift Cards exchange late this month.

People will be able to trade eligible guns for pre-paid VISA gift cards.

The event on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to noon is by appointment only. Appointments are limited and are based on funding from the Olympia City Council.

Interested citizens can call 360-753-8139 to schedule an appointment.

Those participating must leave all guns unloaded with the safety on. The firearm must be stored in the vehicle’s trunk or a locked area of a truck bed such as a canopy, toolbox or tonneau cover.

Officers at the event will open the trunk or locked area with the owner’s permission and then remove the guns.

Participants’ names will not be recorded by officers and no records checks will be conducted during the event.

Flare guns, starter pistols, BB guns, Airsoft guns, and toy or replica guns are not accepted.

The program is part of the OPD and the City of Olympia’s efforts to reduce gun violence and promote gun safety.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigating after man fatally shot in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s Stadium District neighborhood early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Saint Helens Avenue and Division Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene,...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman accused of pretending to be customer, then stealing Jeep off Puyallup dealership lot

The owner of a car dealership in Puyallup says a brazen car thief pretended to be a customer and then swiped a vehicle right off the sales lot on Friday. Video shows dealership owner Scott Tanner sitting with a woman he thought was a customer looking to buy a car. She was in the office of Tanner Motorsports on a busy Friday afternoon, and Tanner says she took advantage of that to take off with a car.
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle dating app scammer borrows phones, Venmos himself thousands

Thousands of dollars are being scammed from victims after they met up with someone on a dating app. KIRO 7 spoke with three victims and saw messages from more, where each victim shared the same story. They say they met the man on a LGBTQ dating app. When they meet in person, he says his phone has died and needs to tell his sister he’s arrived.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

This stinky suspect left behind DNA evidence in Tukwila

On Monday night, a thief broke into the administrative office at the Tukwila Community Center and stole an iPad, laptop, and charging cable, according to Tukwila Police. Police nicknamed the suspect the “Phantom Pooper” after they left behind some DNA evidence in the sink. The suspect also left behind digital evidence when they merged the stolen laptop’s Apple account to their personal account.
TUKWILA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

License plate readers to be installed in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Automated license plate reading cameras will be installed in parts of Tukwila. The Tukwila Police Department said it will install 35 cameras to reduce crime and help locate missing people. The cameras take photos of vehicles’ license plates. If a stolen car or one associated with...
TUKWILA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
116K+
Followers
154K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy