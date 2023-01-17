Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates signs letter of intent to join Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Max Bjorklund poured in 33 points, Dylan Kuehl added 21 points and nine rebounds, and Max Weisbord dished out 11 assists to help lead the Wildcats (15-4, 7-2) to an 89-74 victory over the Davenport Panthers (6-13, 2-7) on Saturday in the Berry Events Center. Bjorklund led the way for the Green and Gold, shooting 11-17 from the floor and 7-10 from downtown for his 33 total. He scored 17 in the first half and another 16 in the second. Dylan Kuehl dominated the first half, scoring 18 of his 21 on 6-8 shooting. Max Weisbrod again controlled the point in impressive fashion, handing out 11 helpers, his second straight contest reaching double-digit assists.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO