Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates signs letter of intent to join Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson

Rapid River Sports Booster hosts “Souper Bowl”
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A school sports booster is bringing soup to Rapid River. Rapid River Sports Booster hosted their seventh annual “Souper Bowl.” This event was started as an alternate way to raise money for school sports. Members of the community came together to see who had the best soup recipe.
Al Quaal tube slide will not have operating staff this season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Al Quaal tube slide in Ishpeming will not be staffed for the winter season. City Manager Craig Cugini said the city requires 10 employees to work the hill, and there were only three applicants. The job was posted on the city’s website and sent out to Northern Michigan University students.
136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee. Crowds gathered to watch skiers compete from across the country. Besides the jumping tournament, there was also a beer tent, food trucks, and bonfires. Skiers say that Suicide...
UP Children’s Museum hosts 20th Culinary Journey
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Culinary Journey took people through Marquette’s cuisine, all while raising money for the U.P. Children’s Museum. Marquette restaurants set up booths throughout the museum and guests walked around trying various foods. “It gives us an opportunity to not only play in the kitchen...
‘I know MSP is the best’: MSP Gladstone Post adds three new troopers
GLLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is always looking for new recruits. Now, you could be assigned to a post of your choice. “It’s definitely weird being on the other side of actually enforcing the law instead of driving past cops and troopers going like, ‘I wonder what they’re thinking right now,’” said Trooper Garrett McDonald with the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post.
Dickinson County law enforcement officers train on ‘Project Lifesaver’ equipment
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County law enforcement officers received training for “Project Lifesaver.” The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office announced the start of the program in December. “Project Lifesaver” provides radio trackers to those with cognitive disabilities that are prone to wandering. Officers from all Dickinson...
Preparations still underway for 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Friday morning and preparations are still underway for the 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament. Thursday’s winter storm brought heavy snow for crews to clean up. As of 7:00 a.m. Friday, groomers were still maintaining the hills. Ishpeming Ski Club member Dick Ziegler...
Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
Gwinn racing association holds first race of the season
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association (UMIRA) held their first race of the year this Saturday. The races were held in Gwinn and included dirt bikes and four wheelers. This Saturday was supposed to be the third race but the first two were canceled due to weather.
Wildcat men’s basketball downs the Panthers 89-74
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Max Bjorklund poured in 33 points, Dylan Kuehl added 21 points and nine rebounds, and Max Weisbord dished out 11 assists to help lead the Wildcats (15-4, 7-2) to an 89-74 victory over the Davenport Panthers (6-13, 2-7) on Saturday in the Berry Events Center. Bjorklund led the way for the Green and Gold, shooting 11-17 from the floor and 7-10 from downtown for his 33 total. He scored 17 in the first half and another 16 in the second. Dylan Kuehl dominated the first half, scoring 18 of his 21 on 6-8 shooting. Max Weisbrod again controlled the point in impressive fashion, handing out 11 helpers, his second straight contest reaching double-digit assists.
