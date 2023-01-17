‘Dirty South’ exhibit at Denver’s Museum of Contemporary Art celebrates hip-hop’s place among American art forms

Snowfall so far in Colorado is better than expected, says Denver7’s Mike Nelson. Metro Denver saw a record January snowstorm, although it wasn't the snowmageddon some were braced for. So what's the interplay between weather and climate? It's something we navigate each month with Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson. Then, Systemic explores equity in school, as a mother and educator fights for her child's safety.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO