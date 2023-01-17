ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky gets more than $2.3 million for 2021 tornadoes

By Jana Garrett
 5 days ago

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – FEMA has approved more than $2.3 million in federal funding to reimburse the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management for emergency protective measures, as a result of the December 2021 tornadoes.

FEMA has approved $2,340,953 for emergency protective measures including getting shower and laundry trailers, multiple portable storage containers, light towers, generators, fuel delivery, shelters, security and waste containers and “cut and toss” limb clearing measures in areas damaged by the storms. Officials say all work was performed between January 10 and July 29, 2022.

FEMA says it obligates funding for these projects directly to Kentucky, and it is Kentucky’s responsibility to ensure that the eligible sub-recipients receive these awards. Officials say following the commonwealth’s review process and upon getting appropriate documentation, they will provide funds to the sub-recipients on a reimbursable basis.

FEMA says its public assistance program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types of private nonprofit organizations including eligible houses of worship, so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

