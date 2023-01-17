Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?Ted RiversNew York City, NY
Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Biography to Be Written by Same Author Who Co-Written The A-Team.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Math Hoffa "My Expert Opinion" #1 Hip Hop Podcast In New York Co-Hosted by Sean Bigga, Mecca, & YKTV Located in Harlem.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
pix11.com
Rain, some snow forecast for NY, NJ
A steady rain is expected to form, and an isolated downpour is possible in some locales. Parts of the Hudson Valley, particularly Sullivan and Ulster counties, as well as northwestern New Jersey, will see snow or a wintry mix. Rain, some snow forecast for NY, NJ. A steady rain is...
pix11.com
New Yorkers rally for abortion rights
Supporters of abortion rights rallied by the thousands on Sunday to demand protections for reproductive rights and mark the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that established federal protections for the procedure. New Yorkers rally for abortion rights. Supporters of abortion rights rallied by...
pix11.com
New Jersey governor opposes congestion pricing
Gov. Phil Murphy said the MTA's congestion pricing plan is egregious to New Jersey commuters. Gov. Phil Murphy said the MTA's congestion pricing plan is egregious to New Jersey commuters. Keep an umbrella handy in NY, NJ. Rain and some snow are in the forecast for parts of New York...
pix11.com
Hudson Valley could see a snowy Sunday
It was another seasonably cold day throughout the tri-state area as temperatures struggled to break the 40-degree mark in many locations. It was another seasonably cold day throughout the tri-state area as temperatures struggled to break the 40-degree mark in many locations. Keep an umbrella handy in NY, NJ. Rain...
pix11.com
Calm, breezy start to the weekend, with showers ahead in NY, NJ
A mostly cloudy start to the weekend with heavy rains coming up ahead. Calm, breezy start to the weekend, with showers ahead …. A mostly cloudy start to the weekend with heavy rains coming up ahead. Rep. George Santos seems undeterred by scandal. PIX11's Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff are...
pix11.com
Long Island teen raising money for Make-A-Wish
A Long Island teenager is once again working to give back to the organization that helped her receive a double lung transplant last May. A Long Island teenager is once again working to give back to the organization that helped her receive a double lung transplant last May. This Choral...
pix11.com
Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support
PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. After PIX11's story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known fashion designers and stores. Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood...
pix11.com
Grandparents scam: Tips to avoid becoming victim
An illegal operation preying on grandparents' emotions to steal their money has targeted folks across the United States. One grandma who was targeted shared her experience and how the scammers were so convincing. Grandparents scam: Tips to avoid becoming victim. An illegal operation preying on grandparents' emotions to steal their...
pix11.com
Man arrested in murder of woman found tied up: NYPD
A man has been arrested for the death of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, who was found dead and tied up in her Upper West Side home Wednesday, according to police. Man arrested in murder of woman found tied up: NYPD. A man has been arrested for the death of 74-year-old Maria...
pix11.com
1 person killed, several injured in Elmhurst house fire: FDNY
One person was killed and several were injured in a house fire in Queens Friday night, officials said. 1 person killed, several injured in Elmhurst house …. One person was killed and several were injured in a house fire in Queens Friday night, officials said. PIX Panel: Santos seems undeterred...
pix11.com
Groove with Brooklyn DJ CLASSICNEWWAVE at Brown Sugar Bounce
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Friday is National Disc Jockey Day, which recognizes the talented folks scratching away at the turntables to create a life-changing musical experience. Alexis Toney, a Brooklyn-based DJ who goes by DJ CLASSICNEWWAVE, hosts a series of Black music experiences and dance parties, called Brown Sugar Bounce.
pix11.com
Celebrating the Lunar New Year with the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company
NEWARK (PIX11) — The vibrant signs and sounds of the Lunar New Year will be on full display this weekend, as millions celebrate the year of the water rabbit. The ancient tradition, also known as the Spring Festival, begins Sunday featuring plenty of celebrations across the tri-state. PIX11’s Anthony...
pix11.com
Psychotherapist explains the tapping method, and how it can relieve stress
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Emotional Freedom Technique, or tapping has gained popularity on social media for its ability to put the power of ones healing into their own hands. Tapping is a mind-body method of tapping acupuncture points while focusing on an issue or feeling you’re hoping to resolve; it can often help relieve stress and anxiety.
pix11.com
Masked NJ crook carjacked man at gunpoint: authorities
Newark authorities have asked for the public’s help finding a carjacker who swiped a man’s ride at gunpoint on New Year’s Day, releasing a photo of the suspect on Thursday. Masked NJ crook carjacked man at gunpoint: authorities. Newark authorities have asked for the public’s help finding...
pix11.com
Learn how to be a better public speaker with these easy tips
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The art of public speaking doesn’t always come easy to people, and learning how to speak comfortably in front of other people is a critical skill. Learn how to master public speaking with help from Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief for Entrepreneur magazine, who joined New York Living on Friday with some simple tips.
pix11.com
Two burglars steal washers, dryers, and fridges in Bushwick pattern: NYPD
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two thieves stole large appliances from Brooklyn residential buildings in a burglary pattern that began last month, according to authorities. In each burglary, the sticky-fingered suspects broke into a residential building and then stole large appliances: washers, dryers, refrigerators, and a television, according to the NYPD. Authorities have tallied at least five incidents spanning a little over two weeks with the first incident occurring on Dec. 23, 2022. The thieves hit the same residential building on Covert Street three times, stealing a total of one washing machine, two refrigerators, and a television, police said.
pix11.com
Suspect’s getaway car in deadly Bronx teen shooting: NYPD
LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD released photos of a suspect’s alleged getaway car Friday night, following a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead and another teen injured. A gray Jeep Renegade is depicted in the photos in front of the Police Athletic League in Longwood on...
