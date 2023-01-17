BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two thieves stole large appliances from Brooklyn residential buildings in a burglary pattern that began last month, according to authorities. In each burglary, the sticky-fingered suspects broke into a residential building and then stole large appliances: washers, dryers, refrigerators, and a television, according to the NYPD. Authorities have tallied at least five incidents spanning a little over two weeks with the first incident occurring on Dec. 23, 2022. The thieves hit the same residential building on Covert Street three times, stealing a total of one washing machine, two refrigerators, and a television, police said.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO