Two injured in separate early Sunday shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured in two separate shootings early Sunday in Columbus. The first shooting was reported on the 1500 block of Orson Drive in south Columbus at approximately 3:02 a.m. Officers at the scene found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back, Columbus police said. According […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – One Person Injured in Crash in City
Chillicothe – One person has been injured after a two-vehicle crash occurred on one of the city’s busiest streets. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 2:45 pm in the area of White Castel located at 1000 North Bridge Street in Chillicothe. One person has been reported as injured. The crash is in the southbound lane.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Serious Crash Causes Critical Injuries on OH-56
PICKAWAY – Saturday morning a serious crash occurred on SR-56 East that sent four people to the hospital one in critical condition. According to early reports around 5:30 am Pickaway County along with Fairfield County first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of 10472 OH-56 in the area of the 56 mini Mart. Where a Black Car hit a Red Car in the rear at a high rate of speed causing one person to be entrapped.
WSYX ABC6
Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Man shot in hand while trying to break up a fight: Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the hand while trying to break up a fight Sunday morning in north Columbus. According to Columbus police, the incident took place on the 1500 block of East Weber Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. The man, 46, told police he was trying to break up a […]
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – High-Speed Chase Ends in Murray City with Crash
ATHENS – A high-speed chase ended with a crash, but the driver ran away and left his passenger behind on Friday. According to the Athens sheriff department on Friday, January 19th around 5:45 pm a deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Buchtel area when he observed the driver handling the vehicle recklessly at high rates of speed. During the high-speed chase, deputies terminated the pursuit in the area of SR78 leaving Buchtel and heading toward Murray city. However, shortly afterwards a call for a crash that had just occurred just outside of Murray City came into dispatch.
18-year-old dies in head-on Union Township crash
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old driver died Thursday morning when its pick-up truck hit a tractor-trailer head-on in Union Township. Medics pronounced Timmi L. Mahanes, of New Vienna, dead around 5:30 a.m. after Mahanes’ GMC pick-up truck swerved left while traveling northbound on U.S. Route 68 near milepost 19, crashing head-on into a Volvo […]
Juvenile injured following 2-car wreck that shut down part of U.S. 41
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A serious 2-car crash shut down the northbound lanes on US 41 just before 7:00 pm Thursday. Vigo County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of US 41 and 7th Street in Terre Haute for a 2-car wreck with someone trapped in a vehicle. Deputies arrived to find a […]
sciotopost.com
Man Robs Bank in Southern Columbus
Columbus – Police are searching for a man who held up a local bank in Southwest Columbus. According to Police on January 14, 2023 at 12:15 pm a suspect entered Bank of America located at 1580 Georgesville Square Drive. He handed the teller a note demanding money and gestured that he had a gun in his pocket hidden. The teller handed the man an unknown amount of money in a white envelope and the man left the building.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe hotel shooter indicted on murder charges
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Accused murderer Marvan Woodfork, Sr. was indicted this week in a special session of the Ross County Grand Jury. According to the Ross County Prosecutor’s Office, Woodfork has been charged with two counts of murder, 2 counts of having a weapon under disability, and one count of tampering with evidence.
WSYX ABC6
Whitehall police officers free deer from tangled hammock
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers in Whitehall spent nearly 20 minutes rescuing a deer that had gotten its antlers tangled in a hammock. On Jan. 9, 2023, Officers Schwarz and Waller and Lieutenant Smith (body camera video shown) worked together to free a full-grown deer after his antlers got tangled up in a hammock.
Authorities seek alleged stabbing suspect in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Meigs County, Ohio, are searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Bone Hollow Road area near Middleport. Deputies say law enforcement secured the scene for medical personnel […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Sheriff Searches for Theft Suspect at Planet Fitness
PICKAWAY – Pickaway COunt sheriff department released a photo today of a man who is wanted in questioning on several wallet thefts at a local fitness store. “Yesterday evening we had a handful of thefts from the local Planet Fitness. We have reason to believe this is the same suspect that has committed similar crimes at multiple Planet Fitnesses throughout the central Ohio area.”
Chillicothe man indicted for murder
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
Juvenile hit by oncoming traffic after suspected stolen car crashes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for multiple juveniles who they say crashed a believed to be stolen car and crashed it Wednesday morning on the northeast side. According to a spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with Clinton Township saw what they believed was a stolen Hyundai weaving around […]
Nearly 400 cars stolen from central Ohioans in 2023, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than three weeks into 2023, police have identified what is proving to be one of the most common crimes in central Ohio, especially among juvenile offenders: car thefts. Nearly 400 cars have been stolen in the greater Columbus area since Jan. 1, according to police reports. This week, Clinton Township […]
sciotopost.com
Franklin County Minimart Raided by Narcotics Unit Owner Arrested
WESTFALL – An owner of a local minimart store has been arrested and charged with possible trafficking charges. According to the Whitehall police department on 1/19/2023 the Whitehall Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at local business “Big Walnut Minimart” (5360 E Main St.). During the raid...
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Avery Road in Dublin is closed after a 40-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday morning. Christopher Arrigo, 40, was struck on Avery Road at 8:54 a.m., according to the Dublin Police Department. The accident has caused Avery Road to close between Cara Road and Rings Road. […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Investigate Vehicle Vandalism Overnight
Chillicothe – Chillicothe police are investigating vehicle vandalism that occurred overnight in several areas of the city. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of several vehicle vandalism reports in the areas of Water street, Paint street, Mulberry, and Main street. Most of the...
