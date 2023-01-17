Read full article on original website
Related
The Tomahawk
Johnson County judge under investigation after alleged incident with county employee
An investigation has opened into Johnson County General Sessions Judge Perry L. Stout after he “self-reported an incident involving court staff” in the courthouse on Friday, January 13, 2023. “The Board of Judicial Conduct can confirm that Judge Perry L. Stout has self-reported an incident involving court staff...
The Tomahawk
Library news and views
Snow can be pretty when it’s falling and newly on the ground. It can also be a royal pain when you have to clear your driveway or dangerous to drive in it. Authors have long used snow as an element of their stories to add a sense of danger or to set a winter scene. Johnson County is in an area and at an altitude that provides some snow most winters, but usually not too much from each snowfall. County snowplows do a good job keeping roads clear enough to drive on. School children love snow days because the schools close. Yea snow days! Enjoy the stories below that prominently feature snow.
The Tomahawk
Daycare woes continue for Johnson County
Parents across Johnson County were mentioned in a new report detailing the difficulty of finding affordable, high-quality childcare. The recently released article, “Workforce of Today and Tomorrow: The Economics of Tennessee’s Child Care Crisis,” was conducted by Tennesseans for Quality Early Education (TQEE), Zogby Analytics, and economist Clive Belfield.
The Tomahawk
Johnson County FFA participates in speaking contests
Johnson County FFA participated in Watauga District Speaking Contests on December 14 at the Ron Ramsey Agriculture Center in Blountville. Julia Crews placed 1st in the FFA Creed; Amy Gunter placed 2nd in Extemporaneous Speaking; Bethany McFadden placed 1st in Prepared Speaking. The girls move to the Semi-regional level on January 17.
The Tomahawk
Diabetes takes aim at people under 20, study suggests
Students in Johnson County face a very real risk of developing diabetes. One of the leading risk factors leading to type 2 diabetes is being overweight, coupled with a lack of physical activity. According to the Sycamore Institute, almost 40 percent of Johnson County students are overweight. In fact, Type...
Comments / 0