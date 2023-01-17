Read full article on original website
counton2.com
Billboard calls for NC Auditor Beth Wood’s resignation after hit-and-run charges
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A new billboard in Youngsville is calling for Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood’s resignation. It comes as Wood, the state’s auditor since 2009, is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed with CBS 17 Wednesday night.
counton2.com
2 prescribed burns in McClellanville on Friday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two prescribed burns will take place Friday in the McClellanville area. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said about 244 acres will be burned along Highway 17 between 2 Pines Road and Tibwin Road. Another approximately 300 acres will be burned near Santee Gun Club Road.
counton2.com
State lawmakers propose power grid protections after attacks
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — When gunshots at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes for several days in early December, Republican state Rep. Ben Moss watched his vibrant district full of family farms, small businesses and sprawling golf courses become “a ghost town.”
