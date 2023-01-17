CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two prescribed burns will take place Friday in the McClellanville area. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said about 244 acres will be burned along Highway 17 between 2 Pines Road and Tibwin Road. Another approximately 300 acres will be burned near Santee Gun Club Road.

MCCLELLANVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO