Read full article on original website
Related
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Marie Claire
Jennifer Coolidge Just Recited 'Jenny From the Block' on TikTok, and Jennifer Lopez Made a Cameo
This is a season of firsts for Jennifer Coolidge. After winning her first Golden Globe for her role as Tanya in The White Lotus, Coolidge decided it was high time to make her TikTok debut, so she got right to it. The actress filmed herself while wearing what looks like...
Comments / 0