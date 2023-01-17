ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I caught my boyfriend cheating — through another woman’s ‘GRWM’ TikTok

By Asia Grace
 5 days ago

Cheaters, beware — TikTok is tattling .

The jaw of 20-something Liesel hit the floor in shock when she was causally swiping through social media and accidentally stumbled upon a video of another woman allegedly primping for a date — at her boyfriend’s house.

“When you were on your [for you page] & came across a TikTok of a girl getting ready for dinner at a guy’s house … And it was the guy you had been seeing for 5 months,” penned Liesel, from St. Louis, in the closed captions of her trending TikTok confessional. The chest-clutching clip raked in more than 2.8 million views.

And, much to her audience’s chagrin, the other woman — a brunette in her 20s named Sophia — virally responded to the post with a video of her own, explaining how she’d unsuspectingly been roped into their toxic love triangle by the unnamed womanizer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ymyU_0kHfCuLD00
Liesel (left) accidentally discovered that the guy she’d been dating for five months had also been dating Sophia (right) when she randomly came across the other woman’s TikTok post.
TikTok/lifeoflees
@lifeoflees

really said for you 🥲🫡 #fypシ #dating

♬ original sound – Taylor Dean

“I was the other girl,” Sophia admitted in her tell-all, which has garnered over 798,000 views. “It was like January 2021, I matched with this guy on Hinge … and then he asked me out.”

She went on to explain that they dated without interruption for a few weeks until mid-March of that year when the guy suddenly announced that he was relocating to Tulum, Mexico, to work remotely in May.

“We were never official, at all,” Sophia conceded, while also noting, though, that they’d met each other’s friends and were having weekly “sleepovers” at each other’s apartments.

“But, you know, as any girl would think, if you’re seeing a guy consistently for a while, you guys would probably be exclusive,” she continued.

“Little did I not know that he was seeing someone else this entire time.”

@sophloafy

#stitch with @lifeoflees so much was unpacked today lol #fyp #sophloafy #relationshiptok #ghostingstory #fboysbelike

♬ original sound – sophloafy | lifestyle + beauty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443YHH_0kHfCuLD00
Sophia admits that she and the unidentified man were not officially boyfriend and girlfriend; however, she thought they were seeing each other exclusively.
TikTok/sophloafy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ab09E_0kHfCuLD00
Liesel says that although she and the guy agreed to have an open relationship, he eventually told her that he wanted to be exclusive.
TikTok/lifeoflees

Thanks to their circulating TikToks, Liesel and Sophia have since connected with one another through direct messages and discovered that their wannabe Lothario — who they’ve both deemed a “f–k boy,” meaning an unabashedly promiscuous man — had two-timed them on the same night.

“Sophia and I did get in contact , and we have been able to talk for the first time about all of this, and I know we both learned a lot of stuff we didn’t know,” said Liesel in a follow-up video to her initial share.

“The night before he was actually going to go work remote in Mexico … He went to her place to say goodbye and told her that his dad was taking him to the airport the next morning,” Liesel continued, revealing that she’d actually taken him to the airport after they spent a romantic evening together.

However, after the guy got settled in Tulum, he ultimately ghosted Liesel after she’d booked a flight to visit him.

@lifeoflees

Replying to @minalee1976 pt 3 where i talk about his hysterical oscar-worthy performance #fyp #dating

♬ original sound – lees
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXZgX_0kHfCuLD00
Liesel revealed that the guy ghosted her in order to pursue a relationship with a woman he’d met in Mexico.
TikTok/lifeoflees

As for Sophia, the belle explained that she and the guy also stayed in touch while he was abroad. The pair swapped cute texts and phone calls until the dope requested they reduce the frequency of their exchanges so that he could focus on work.

But after a few weeks of barely talking, Sophia discovered that he’d begun dating a woman he met in Mexico.

“The whole situation with him ghosting [Liesel], and him doing the whole two-timing, f-boy thing,” said Sophia in a subsequent post. “I give props if you have that much time and energy to completely lie to people , every single day, for months.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TRyVr_0kHfCuLD00
Sophia revealed that she has moved on from the toxic romance chaos — and warns other 20-somethings about the perils of dating within her generation.
TikTok/sophloafy

After labeling the cheater’s behavior “psychotic,” Sophia went on to scold her fellow Gen Z daters , namely men, for failing to properly express their feelings and true intentions with others.

“You’d think that in this day and age, we’d be a lot smarter and better with communicating,” she said waggishly.

“But I almost feel like people in their 20s are honestly getting worse because some of the guys just go the easy route of deflecting [and] not knowing how to talk.”

Sophia ended her exposé by saying that although she’s since “moved on” from the romance trauma, she’s still “shocked” by the ordeal.

“Girls, be careful,” she warned her lady onlookers.

