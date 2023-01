WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW will make it two straight home games on Sunday when it greets new Colonial Athletic Association rival Monmouth in a 2 p.m. women's basketball contest at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks (4-13, 1-5 CAA) and Hawks (8-10, 3-4 CAA) link for the first time since...

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO