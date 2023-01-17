ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
niuhuskies.com

Huskies Falter In Fourth Quarter Against Miami

DeKALB, IL – The Northern Illinois University women's basketball team rallied in the third quarter Wednesday night to take a 52-48 lead over the Miami RedHawks at the NIU Convocation Center Wednesday night, but it was the visitors that made the plays down the stretch to come up with the 74-69 win.
DEKALB, IL
niuhuskies.com

Taryn Jakubowski Joins Huskie Women’s Soccer Staff

DEKALB, Ill. – Northern Illinois University women's soccer head coach Michael O'Neill announced on Wednesday (Jan. 18) the addition of Taryn Jakubowski to the Huskie women's soccer staff as a volunteer assistant. "We are extremely excited to have Taryn join our staff," said O'Neill. "Her experiences at Creighton along...
DEKALB, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy