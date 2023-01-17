ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups: Look to Walker Kessler and Harrison Barnes

By Jim McCormick
ESPN
ESPN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EeXCT_0kHfCFam00

Working the waiver wire is pivotal to succeeding in fantasy basketball. With so many games, injuries and endless shifts in rotations throughout the marathon campaign, we'll need to source stats from free agency to maximize imaginary rosters.

A willingness to entertain competition for the last few spots on your fantasy hoops roster can prove rewarding. When curating this fluid collective of statistical contributors, it helps to consider your end-of-bench players in direct competition with the talent floating in free agency.

The goal of this weekly series is to identify players at each position widely available in free agency in ESPN leagues. Some nominations are specialists capable of helping in one or two categories, while others deliver more diverse and important statistical offerings. In the breakdowns below, I've ordered players at each position with the priority of acquisition in mind, rather than roster percentage in ESPN leagues.

Point guard

Markelle Fultz , Orlando Magic (Rostered in 41.3% of ESPN leagues): Finding his groove as a scoring threat helps flesh out Fultz' fantasy profile, as he's already a steady source for assists and steals. You should still try to make room for Detroit's Killian Hayes (33.9% rostered) as a priority pickup at point guard if he's available, but Fultz has emerged as a worthy alternative give this recent uptick in offense.

T.J. McConnell , Indiana Pacers (9.4%): Another former 76ers guard is shining, with McConnell regularly flirting with triple-double outcomes since Tyrese Haliburton 's injury last week.

The crafty vet has averaged 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and two steals across his last three outings and should continue to serve a big role until Haliburton returns to the rotation.

Gabe Vincent , Miami Heat (2.4%): Like with McConnell, Vincent is playing a major role for his team due to an injury to the team's lead point guard. With Kyle Lowry ailing, Vincent has impressively slashed for 22.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, four assists, and 3.7 3-pointers per game during the past three games.

Shooting guard

Jalen Williams , Oklahoma City Thunder (24.8%): Don't sweat his recent one-point showing, as the exciting rookie averaged 14.8 points over his prior 10 outings. Most impressively, the Santa Clara product has averaged two steals and nearly a block during this stretch, signaling the ability to deliver value even when his shot isn't falling.

Victor Oladipo , Miami Heat (23.5%): It's awesome to see this former All-Star thrive in an important bench role for the Heat. Oladipo has averaged 32.5 minutes over his last eight outings, which has helped fuel averages of 17.1 points, 4.3 rebound, 4.9 assists, and 2.2 combined steals and blocks during this sample.

Norman Powell , LA Clippers (21.6%): In his past dozen games since returning from an injury, Powell has averaged nearly 17 points on elite efficiency and brings enough defensive production to help offset cold nights.

Small forward

Harrison Barnes , Sacramento Kings (55.3%): The Kings have been the best offense in basketball for the past five games. Part of this success includes Barnes balling out, with at least 27 points in three of his last four games exiting the weekend.

Jaden McDaniels , Minnesota Timberwolves (23.9%): A defensive dynamo who handles the toughest perimeter assignments whenever on the floor, McDaniels is the rare player averaging at least one steal and one block per game.

Trey Murphy III , New Orleans Pelicans (16.3%): Finding his touch in recent games while averaging three combined steals and blocks last night, Murphy is once again a productive 3-and-D option for fantasy managers.

Power forward

De'Andre Hunter , Atlanta Hawks (20.6%): The Hawks are notably thing at forward, especially when it comes to defending larger wings. Thus, it's not surprising that Hunter rarely leaves the floor for Atlanta, which helps drive solid scoring and rebounding results.

Cameron Johnson , Phoenix Suns (9.6%): With Johnson back at practice, it appears he's going to return to real action soon. While he's mostly a shooting specialist, a solid steal rate adds value.

Center

Mason Plumlee , Charlotte Hornets (52.9%): Sure, the Hornets should likely feature rookie Mark Williams more often, but an old-school coach continues to rely on Plumlee for major minutes. Fantasy managers aren't complaining, as this vet has averaged 16 points and nearly 13 boards over the past week and is a nightly double-double threat with an atypically strong assist rate.

Onyeka Okongwu , Atlanta Hawks (22.9%): This former lottery pick is thriving as the team's starting center in place of an injured Clint Capela . A gifted rim protector and improving rebounder, Okongwu might be the most valuable interim addition in fantasy hoops.

Walker Kessler , Utah Jazz (14.3%): Speaking of rising rim protectors, Kessler has swatted 16 shots across his last four games. No really. His amazing defensive rates from Auburn have quickly translated to this level.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
NBC Sports

Midseason report card: Grading Kings' electric first half

The Kings crossed the midway point of their schedule Friday night and won the first game of the second half Sunday night, a 132-119 mashing of the San Antonio Spurs. Through 42 games, Sacramento is 24-18 and in fourth place in the Western Conference. If the season ended Tuesday, the Kings would not only make the playoff bracket but also would have home-court advantage for their first-round series.
SACRAMENTO, CA
msn.com

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
NBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby

Give the Memphis Grizzlies a lot of credit for building one of the best teams in the NBA. The Grit-and-Grind era feels like it happened an eternity ago. That’s because this team is significantly different than it was under the leadership of Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. In fact, it’s hard to believe it’s only been five years.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Timberwolves vs. Raptors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Toronto Raptors since Feb. 14 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Minnesota is getting right back to it as they host Toronto at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Target Center. While the odds are definitely not in the Timberwolves' favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

ESPN

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy