Minneapolis, MN

Trial starts for man accused of killing North High quarterback Deshaun Hill

By WCCO Staff
 5 days ago

Jury selection starts in trial over Deshaun Hill's killing

MINNEAPOLIS -- The trial for a man accused of killing a North High School student last February started Tuesday morning in Hennepin County.

Cody Fohrenkam , 30, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill.

Fohrenkam's trial was delayed in November of last year. The defense asked for a delay because "a large portion of discovery was not disclosed until mid-October," and alleged unfulfilled discovery obligations by the prosecution.

Deshaun Hill (credit: The Hill Family)

RELATED: 'He Was A Real-Life Star': Hundreds Celebrate Deshaun Hill's Life At Memorial Service

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Fohrenkam walk past Hill moments before gunshots rang out, then Fohrenkam running off. He told investigators he was looking for someone who stole his phone.

Last week, Minneapolis Public Schools agreed to a $500,000 settlement with Hill's family.

