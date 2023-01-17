Pirates lose Border Clash matchup with N'hampton, Va.

ELIZABETH CITY — After a competitive first quarter that saw the Perquimans County High School Pirates stay close, the Northampton County High School Yellowjackets took over in the second quarter and went on to defeat the Pirates 88-62 in the Robert L. Vaughan Border Clash tournament at Elizabeth City State University on Monday.

The 8-4 Yellowjackets’ offense started to click on all cylinders in the second eight minutes of the game.

It began with a Braden Justice layup assisted by Ronyell Coston in the opening seconds. Including that shot, Northampton scored on 11 of its first 12 possessions of the period.

Both players led the Yellowjackets with 19 points in the game.

Justice, the tallest man on the floor at 6-foot-8, was responsible for eight of the Yellowjackets’ first 12 points, including a dunk to make it 22-16 with 6:30 to go. He also rebounded two of his own missed shots and put the ball each time in the net. The latter was a fourth shot of a Yellowjackets possession that made the score 28-18 with 4:27 left.

The Yellowjackets’ Quayshawn Washington nailed a corner 3-pointer to make it 33-18 about 50 seconds later. Their largest lead of the half was 38-22 following a Mekhi Spady jumper with two minutes left.

“They passed it well and we didn’t drop back,” Perquimans head coach Colin Woodley said. “They scored a lot of points in the paint and we didn’t defend it really well.”

Jalynn Nelson got Perquimans (2-11) within 10 on the first points of the second half, but that was the closest the Pirates would get the rest of the way.

Northampton answered with an 8-0 run to stretch their lead to 50-32. The lead would gradually reach 25 points as the Yellowjackets led 68-43 after three quarters.

The Pirates’ largest deficit was 29 points in the fourth quarter when the score was 74-45. The game then became the “Justice Show” as the Yellowjackets big man threw down three dunks on consecutive possessions after the game was well in hand for Northampton.

Keonte’ Foreman was Perquimans’ leading scorer with 20 points. Kirk Brown Jr. followed with 15 points and Shavoris Lewis Jr. added 14.

Perquimans was headed to Bertie on Tuesday looking to snap a seven-game losing streak.

“We’re still learning,” Woodley said. “It’ll get there down the road, but it’s just taking time.”

Prior to Monday’s Border Clash, the Pirates also lost to Four River Conference opponents Gates County and Riverside-Martin last week.

The Pirates lost to the Gates County Red Barons (5-8, 2-2 FRC) on the road Jan. 10, falling 68-56. They lost at home to Riverside-Martin (9-5, 5-1 FRC) by a score of 84-61 on Friday.

In girls basketball, the Lady Pirates ran their record to 11-2 and 5-0 in the Four Rivers Conference with conference victories over Gates County and Riverside-Martin high schools.

The Lady Pirates defeated Gates (6-7, 4-1 FRC) 39-35 on the road Jan. 10. They defeated Riverside-Martin (1-10, 1-4 FRC) by a score of 32-11 at home on Friday.