ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Police find missing 18-year-old last seen New Year's Day

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4Rie_0kHfBzn300

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Jan. 17, 2023 01:12

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say they found an 18-year-old woman they said had been missing since Jan. 1.

MPD originally released a statement requesting the public's help finding the woman late Tuesday morning. She was found hours later.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

76-year-old Ham Lake woman with dementia found safe

HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities say a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia has been found safe.She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving her home in Ham Lake on foot. Police said she'd been found shortly after midnight.Police thanked those who helped spread the word.
HAM LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 injured after shooting inside Brooklyn Park bowling alley

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was shot in the leg after a fight inside a bowling alley in Brooklyn Park.Police say the shooting happened shortly after midnight on Sunday at the Bowlero on the 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.Two groups inside the bowling alley got into a fight, and a witness said one person had a gun. Police say a gunshot was heard and the groups ran outside of the business.The suspects fled the area before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: Man who forgot who he was has been identified

A man who Minneapolis police say didn't remember his name or any details of his life following a head injury has been identified. Minneapolis PD provided an update Friday after issuing an appeal last week to identify the man, who it said "appeared to have head injuries" and couldn't provide a name or any life circumstances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Video: Good Samaritans rush to help after rollover crash on I-35W in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Traffic camera video on Sunday captured a group of Good Samaritans trying to help after a vehicle rolled over on I-35W in Minneapolis. Video shows the vehicle going off the road on the southbound lanes of I-35W between West Broadway Street and Hennepin Avenue. FOX 9 counted more than a dozen people trying to help at one point and several vehicles pulled off to the side of I-35W.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police identify teenager fatally shot in North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police Thursday revealed the identity of the 15-year-old boy shot and killed late last week on the city's northside.Police found Dwayne Scott Dzubay-Percy with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of an allegedly stolen car that crashed into a snowbank around 6:30 p.m. Friday.According to police, ShotSpotter reported around 14 shots near 3800 Dupont Avenue North just a couple blocks from where Dzubay-Percy crashed.Two other teenagers allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned to talk to police about what happened.Police have not announced any arrests related to the shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman injured in Minneapolis shooting, no arrests

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot in a townhome early Saturday morning.Police say officers responded to a shooting on the 1000 bock of Olson Memorial Highway in Minneapolis, and found a woman in her 20s with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.Officers say an argument escalated into gunfire around 2:30 a.m. The suspect fled the scene and has not been arrested.Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Father, son arrested during attempted burglary in Chisago County

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. -- A father and son have been arrested after they were caught in the middle of an attempted burglary, officials say.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from a man in Nessel Township, who said motion sensor cameras captured a picture of a person walking on his property. He owned a barn and a canopy tent, where he stored some of his belongings.Deputies arrived at the address to find a car at the end of a long driveway with a person inside, who said he was waiting for his father to come back with a can of gas, as they'd run out.The sheriff's office says deputies saw foot tracks leading up and down the driveway and into the barn. There was property stacked up, waiting to be removed, officials say.Deputies found the father hiding in the snow after 30 minutes. The father and son were eventually taken into custody and are both on probation for previous crimes."Take your kid to work day is on April 27 this year," the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said. "Take your kid to crime day doesn't exist."
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Police Release Photos of Carjacking Suspects

Brooklyn Center police have released surveillance photos of two carjacking suspects who police say assaulted an elderly man at a gas station before stealing his car. Police say the two young men approached the elderly victim on Jan. 10 while he was pumping gas at a station in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nine injured in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Nine people are recovering from injuries after a pileup Sunday evening on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.The State Patrol says that troopers responded to a seven-vehicle crash shortly after 8:30 p.m. on westbound I-94 near Franklin Avenue.Nine people from seven different vehicles were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-way driver in stolen car causes havoc, carjacks truck, is subdued and taken into custody

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- There were some dangerous moments in the North Metro last night, as a suspect allegedly stole one vehicle and carjacked another. They then drove erratically and into oncoming traffic at various times, resulting in a number of close calls."I saw a lot of police lights go past my window and about the fourth or fifth car, I had to get up and look," said Teri Hulke.Hulke and her roommate Careshia Benjamin live at Ryan Creek Manor in Brooklyn Center. What they saw outside their apartment building Thursday night was the end of a police chase that had many...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Days after mother's shooting death in Lakeville, newborn baby also dies

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The baby born after his mother was shot outside a Lakeville Amazon facility last week has died.His mother, Kyla O'Neal, was days away from giving birth when she was shot by her ex-fiancé, police say. Doctors successfully delivered O'Neal's baby boy, Messiah, but he was in critical condition and died on Tuesday night."This is a very unfortunate development and certainly adds another layer to an already tragic incident," said Lakeville Police Chief Brad Paulson.O'Neal's ex-fiancé, 32-year-old Donte McCray, was charged with second-degree murder in O'Neal's death. Charging documents say O'Neal ended their relationship earlier in the day. O'Neal's mother told...
LAKEVILLE, MN
River Falls Journal

River Falls police reports

Harassment, 649 North Main St. Ordinance violation, 359 Church St. Vehicle accident, Highway 35 and Quarry Road. Vehicle accident, 709 North Main St. Theft complaint, 715 Saint Croix St. Burglary, 818 Cemetery Road. Fraud complaint, 124 South Second St. Vehicle accident, 222 South Main St. Ordinance violation, 125 East Elm...
RIVER FALLS, WI
willmarradio.com

Baby dies after mother shot at Lakeville Amazon warehouse

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The mother of a woman shot and killed outside a Lakeville Amazon warehouse says her grandchild has died. Kyla O'Neal's mother told KARE11 yesterday that baby Messiah was taken off a ventilator, just over a week after being delivered by cesarean section after the shooting. O'Neal didn't survive the delivery. O'Neal's fiancé and Messiah's father Donte McCray has been charged in the deadly shooting and will likely face further charges.
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Monticello man, 44, hospitalized after being shot several times

MONTICELLO, Minn. -- A Monticello man is in the hospital after police say he was shot several times.Investigators say deputies found 44-year-old Jade Nickels on the road near the Montissippi Park compost site Monday night.Police are still investigating what happened.Witnesses at the scene helped police identify a suspect -- an 18-year old, who was later arrested and facing charges.We're told Nickels is in stable but serious condition at the hospital.
MONTICELLO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Charges Filed Against Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-through Carjacking Suspect

Charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man accused of carjacking a McDonald’s drive-through customer. Michael Lee is charged with 2nd-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer. Charging documents show Lee is a tenant of the Huntington Place Apartments. Police arrested Lee following a high-speed chase on Tuesday night.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
116K+
Followers
27K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy