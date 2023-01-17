ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

Monticello man, 44, hospitalized after being shot several times

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1euUXn_0kHfBw8s00

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Jan. 17, 2023 01:12

MONTICELLO, Minn. -- A Monticello man is in the hospital after police say he was shot several times.

Investigators say deputies found 44-year-old Jade Nickels on the road near the Montissippi Park compost site Monday night.

Police are still investigating what happened.

Witnesses at the scene helped police identify a suspect -- an 18-year old, who was later arrested and facing charges.

We're told Nickels is in stable but serious condition at the hospital.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Several shots fired in Minnetonka standoff

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement were sent to an apartment complex in Minnetonka on Saturday morning with a report that "several shots" had been fired. An official from the Minnetonka Police Department said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect in custody after Minnetonka apartment complex standoff

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A man is in custody after a standoff at a Minnetonka apartment building.Police say they arrived at the 10000 block of 34th Street West around 11:30 a.m. and heard "multiple rounds of gunfire" coming from the apartment. The man barricaded himself inside before surrendering around 1 p.m.Residents from nearby apartment buildings were evacuated, police say.No one was injured, and the incident is under investigation.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

76-year-old Ham Lake woman with dementia found safe

HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities say a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia has been found safe.She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving her home in Ham Lake on foot. Police said she'd been found shortly after midnight.Police thanked those who helped spread the word.
HAM LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 injured after shooting inside Brooklyn Park bowling alley

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was shot in the leg after a fight inside a bowling alley in Brooklyn Park.Police say the shooting happened shortly after midnight on Sunday at the Bowlero on the 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.Two groups inside the bowling alley got into a fight, and a witness said one person had a gun. Police say a gunshot was heard and the groups ran outside of the business.The suspects fled the area before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Police: Suspect in custody after fleeing multiple officers, carjacking and crash

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A suspect is in custody Friday morning after eluding multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase that raced through Brooklyn Center Thursday night. Brooklyn Center police said troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol entered the city chasing a stolen Ford Fusion just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday near Highway 252 and I-694. Officers from Brooklyn Center weren't part of the chase, officials said, but it spanned multiple highways before the suspect headed for city streets.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman injured in Minneapolis shooting, no arrests

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot in a townhome early Saturday morning.Police say officers responded to a shooting on the 1000 bock of Olson Memorial Highway in Minneapolis, and found a woman in her 20s with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.Officers say an argument escalated into gunfire around 2:30 a.m. The suspect fled the scene and has not been arrested.Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Windom woman killed in Stearns County crash

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A Windom woman was killed in a head-on collision Saturday morning in Stearn’s County. Lana Ranae Tibodeau, 50, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 23 before Cold Spring and Paynesville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tibodeau...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: Man who forgot who he was has been identified

A man who Minneapolis police say didn't remember his name or any details of his life following a head injury has been identified. Minneapolis PD provided an update Friday after issuing an appeal last week to identify the man, who it said "appeared to have head injuries" and couldn't provide a name or any life circumstances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-way driver in stolen car causes havoc, carjacks truck, is subdued and taken into custody

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- There were some dangerous moments in the North Metro last night, as a suspect allegedly stole one vehicle and carjacked another. They then drove erratically and into oncoming traffic at various times, resulting in a number of close calls."I saw a lot of police lights go past my window and about the fourth or fifth car, I had to get up and look," said Teri Hulke.Hulke and her roommate Careshia Benjamin live at Ryan Creek Manor in Brooklyn Center. What they saw outside their apartment building Thursday night was the end of a police chase that had many...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Father, son arrested during attempted burglary in Chisago County

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. -- A father and son have been arrested after they were caught in the middle of an attempted burglary, officials say.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from a man in Nessel Township, who said motion sensor cameras captured a picture of a person walking on his property. He owned a barn and a canopy tent, where he stored some of his belongings.Deputies arrived at the address to find a car at the end of a long driveway with a person inside, who said he was waiting for his father to come back with a can of gas, as they'd run out.The sheriff's office says deputies saw foot tracks leading up and down the driveway and into the barn. There was property stacked up, waiting to be removed, officials say.Deputies found the father hiding in the snow after 30 minutes. The father and son were eventually taken into custody and are both on probation for previous crimes."Take your kid to work day is on April 27 this year," the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said. "Take your kid to crime day doesn't exist."
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Stretch of Interstate 494 closes after multi-vehicle crash, 4 injured

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Crews Saturday evening closed part of Interstate 494 while they cleared a multi-vehicle crash near Inver Grove Heights.Troopers say they responded to a five-vehicle crash just after 6:30 p.m. on eastbound I-494 near Highway 62. Four people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.A viewer caught in the traffic told WCCO a very thin coating of snow made the roads very slick.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
KROC News

Moorhead Man Charged In Monticello Shooting

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A Moorhead man has been formally charged for his role in a shooting in Monticello Monday. Eighteen-year-old Dillon Tilbury was charged with attempted 2nd degree intentional murder and 1st degree assault for the shooting at the compost site adjacent from Montissippi Park. According to the criminal...
MONTICELLO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Police Release Photos of Carjacking Suspects

Brooklyn Center police have released surveillance photos of two carjacking suspects who police say assaulted an elderly man at a gas station before stealing his car. Police say the two young men approached the elderly victim on Jan. 10 while he was pumping gas at a station in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Charges Filed Against Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-through Carjacking Suspect

Charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man accused of carjacking a McDonald’s drive-through customer. Michael Lee is charged with 2nd-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer. Charging documents show Lee is a tenant of the Huntington Place Apartments. Police arrested Lee following a high-speed chase on Tuesday night.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
116K+
Followers
27K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy