Lynchburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSET

Bring your own cardboard? Rustburg Library to hold 'Fort Night' family event

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Library is hosting a mischief-filled family event this February. "Fort Night" will be held on February 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees will have to work together with their families to build a fort and defend their land from library staff. Guests are encouraged to come in their pajamas or team attire and be ready "for an evening full of silly challenges."
WSET

'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

SEE IT: R.S. Payne Elementary students awarded brand-new bikes

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some elementary students in the Hill City are being awarded for their hard work in the classroom. On Friday, Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser and Deputy Chief Marques Bush participated in the B.I.K.E. (Believing In Kids Excelling) ceremony at R.S. Payne Elementary School. Multiple students...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Texas Roadhouse leases a spot on Danville Mall Property: Brokers

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide steakhouse chain is headed to the Southside. According to real estate brokers Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, Texas Roadhouse has leased a spot at a site at the Danville Mall. The 7,831-square-foot pad site is located on Piedmont Drive. According to the brokers,...
DANVILLE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Meet Caiden: Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first foster dog

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS has a new mascot. Meet Caiden: the department’s first-ever foster dog. Caiden is about three years old and was picked up as a stray by the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP). The department’s community risk reduction specialist, Rachel Hale, came...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Crowds harvest Staunton winter farmers market as needed outlet

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -The Staunton Winter Market is ripe in produce for the public. Farmers had a cornucopia of items from whole foods to jams, syrups, and wildflowers. With inflation still high at grocery stores, farmers like Brian Jones had a brilliant takeaway for them and the consumers. “There’s no...
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

Danville brewery announces 'FunkFest 2023' lineup

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ballad Brewing is getting ready to kick off its biggest event of the year, FunkFest. FunkFest is an annual celebration of all things "funky" from beer to music. The January 28 event is free to attend. The most important ingredient for FunkFest is a completely...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle Looney

I was watching Gunsmoke on television yesterday and one of the characters reminded me of Catus Joe ( Joe Grant) who had a television show on WSLS 10 when I was a child. I later saw a midget on an episode of Psych that led me to recall Little Bitty Pete, Cactus Joe's sidekick. I actually recall thinking his name was "Iddy biddy Pete" until I saw it in print. There was also a character named Uncle Looney. When I put their names in the search engine, it pulled up the group Memories of Roanoke where in 2018, many locals shared their stories about Joe and Pete, This was after Joe Grant Jr. the son of the local celebrity passed away. When you clock on the link you will read enough fond memories to fill a book.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

City Set To Remove Pat Loving’s Century-Old Locust Tree On Maple Avenue

A photograph from the early 1940s on the wall of Loving Funeral Home at 350 N. Maple Ave. in Covington reveals a mature locust tree growing in the lot on the north side of Maple Ave. Pat Loving, owner of Loving Funeral Home, cherishes the photograph that was taken when his father owned the funeral home that he inherited. Pat and Lynda Loving, his wife, have three children, and Pat looked at the huge locust tree’s roots and observed, “Look at those roots that have grown over the initials of our three children.” The roots have grown and broken the curb, covering the...
COVINGTON, VA

