Roanoke Co. fire department purchases upgraded thermal imaging camera with grant
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Fire & Rescue is getting an upgrade to an important piece of equipment, thanks to a grant. The department received funds from the Jacqueline S. (Jackie) and Shelborn L. (S.L.) Spangler Fund of the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia. The $6,200 grant...
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of Virginia
Located within northern Craig County in a scenic town called Paint Bank is where you'll find one of the most charming general stores in the state. Paint Bank General Store is an authentic small-town store that offers visitors a bit of everything–from gifts to groceries and even a year-round Christmas shop.
Bring your own cardboard? Rustburg Library to hold 'Fort Night' family event
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Library is hosting a mischief-filled family event this February. "Fort Night" will be held on February 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees will have to work together with their families to build a fort and defend their land from library staff. Guests are encouraged to come in their pajamas or team attire and be ready "for an evening full of silly challenges."
'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
SEE IT: R.S. Payne Elementary students awarded brand-new bikes
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some elementary students in the Hill City are being awarded for their hard work in the classroom. On Friday, Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser and Deputy Chief Marques Bush participated in the B.I.K.E. (Believing In Kids Excelling) ceremony at R.S. Payne Elementary School. Multiple students...
Community Counts: Nearly $2,000 raised to help children going into foster care
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, ABC 13 is wrapping up our first Community Counts partnership with Isaiah 117 House Lynchburg. Isaiah 117 House is a home where children go while they are awaiting placement into foster care. This is the first home of its kind in Virginia. Right...
Texas Roadhouse leases a spot on Danville Mall Property: Brokers
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide steakhouse chain is headed to the Southside. According to real estate brokers Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, Texas Roadhouse has leased a spot at a site at the Danville Mall. The 7,831-square-foot pad site is located on Piedmont Drive. According to the brokers,...
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
Meet Caiden: Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first foster dog
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS has a new mascot. Meet Caiden: the department’s first-ever foster dog. Caiden is about three years old and was picked up as a stray by the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP). The department’s community risk reduction specialist, Rachel Hale, came...
Crowds harvest Staunton winter farmers market as needed outlet
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -The Staunton Winter Market is ripe in produce for the public. Farmers had a cornucopia of items from whole foods to jams, syrups, and wildflowers. With inflation still high at grocery stores, farmers like Brian Jones had a brilliant takeaway for them and the consumers. “There’s no...
Danville brewery announces 'FunkFest 2023' lineup
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ballad Brewing is getting ready to kick off its biggest event of the year, FunkFest. FunkFest is an annual celebration of all things "funky" from beer to music. The January 28 event is free to attend. The most important ingredient for FunkFest is a completely...
Scam Alert! Bedford Co. deputies warn of recent rise in gift card scammers
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of scams involving a pretty popular item. On Friday, the department said on Facebook that it has recently seen a rise in scams involving cards. The department is reminding the community that callers claiming to...
LIST: VDOT provides updates on active road projects across Central Virginia
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working around the clock to update road infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Here is a list of active work in the Salem District and when projects are expected to be completed. INTERSTATE 81. INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO...
First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County. First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic …. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first...
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 15 through 21
(WSET) — In case you missed it, here are the top 5 stories from January 15 through 21. Additional suspects charged after 4 injured in Timbers Apartments shooting. Four people were shot in Lynchburg on Wednesday night, with two people suffering serious wounds and two more injured. The shooting...
Crash on VA-41 near Oak Forest Circle in Pittsylvania Co. cleared: VDOT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers were faced with delays due to a crash in Pittsylvania County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on VA-41 in the vicinity of Oak Forest Circle and Rt. 1108N/S there is a vehicle crash. As of 2:36 p.m., VDOT...
7 RPD officers to become Field Training Officers, help get new graduates onto the streets
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is making progress when it comes to getting new officers onto the streets of the Star City. On Friday, RPD announced the graduation of seven officers from the one-week Basic Field Training Officer (FTO) school. RPD said FTOs are important leaders...
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle Looney
I was watching Gunsmoke on television yesterday and one of the characters reminded me of Catus Joe ( Joe Grant) who had a television show on WSLS 10 when I was a child. I later saw a midget on an episode of Psych that led me to recall Little Bitty Pete, Cactus Joe's sidekick. I actually recall thinking his name was "Iddy biddy Pete" until I saw it in print. There was also a character named Uncle Looney. When I put their names in the search engine, it pulled up the group Memories of Roanoke where in 2018, many locals shared their stories about Joe and Pete, This was after Joe Grant Jr. the son of the local celebrity passed away. When you clock on the link you will read enough fond memories to fill a book.
City Set To Remove Pat Loving’s Century-Old Locust Tree On Maple Avenue
A photograph from the early 1940s on the wall of Loving Funeral Home at 350 N. Maple Ave. in Covington reveals a mature locust tree growing in the lot on the north side of Maple Ave. Pat Loving, owner of Loving Funeral Home, cherishes the photograph that was taken when his father owned the funeral home that he inherited. Pat and Lynda Loving, his wife, have three children, and Pat looked at the huge locust tree’s roots and observed, “Look at those roots that have grown over the initials of our three children.” The roots have grown and broken the curb, covering the...
