I was watching Gunsmoke on television yesterday and one of the characters reminded me of Catus Joe ( Joe Grant) who had a television show on WSLS 10 when I was a child. I later saw a midget on an episode of Psych that led me to recall Little Bitty Pete, Cactus Joe's sidekick. I actually recall thinking his name was "Iddy biddy Pete" until I saw it in print. There was also a character named Uncle Looney. When I put their names in the search engine, it pulled up the group Memories of Roanoke where in 2018, many locals shared their stories about Joe and Pete, This was after Joe Grant Jr. the son of the local celebrity passed away. When you clock on the link you will read enough fond memories to fill a book.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO