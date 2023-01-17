Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
Today’s Positive GM News For Flint: $1B For New Engines To Build
GM has been teasing a "positive plant manufacturing announcement" for Flint, MI all week. We've got that information and a look at test vehicles from the 'Big Three' American Automakers driving around Michigan's U.P. What is the big General Motors news in Flint, MI?. GM has announced an approximate $1...
The Only Floating US Post Office is Right Here in Good Old Michigan
Did you know Michigan has a floating post office? The J. W. Westcott II is a fully functional, floating post office with its very own zip code that operates on the Detroit River. Just as a point of clarification, we should acknowledge that there are other boats that are responsible...
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
Ships, Autos, and More Lie at the Bottom of the St. Clair River: Detroit, Michigan
Holy cow…how did all this stuff get here? Where did it come from? The bottom of the St. Clair River is littered with hundreds of things…..literally hundreds if not thousands. The St. Clair River is no stranger to travelers. In the 1700s, the French canoed up and down...
It Sounds Like Chipotle is Not Coming to Grand Blanc After All
It looks like Grand Blanc won't be getting a new Chipotle restaurant after all. At least not in the location where developers originally wanted it. Back in September, we told you that the new restaurant would be located on the corner of Saginaw Street and Bush Avenue in the vacant lot next to Rite Aid. It would have been a brand new 2,300-square-foot building...if plans were approved. It would have been the perfect spot (in my opinion).
Downtown Flushing, MI Welcomes New Husband & Wife Run Barber Shop
Across the street from Kathy's 126 Restaurant & Lounge in Downtown Flushing is the Professional Center building... and a brand-new barber shop for the community. Shoebox Barber Shop is located at 117 Cherry Street Downtown Flushing. It's in the same building as the dentist and Flushing Optical at the corner of Cherry & Main Streets.
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Great Debate – What Is The Oldest Coney Island In Flint Area?
Flint is known for a lot of great things including, people, places, music, and food. One food in particular that comes to mind is the Flint-style coney dog. A question was recently posted on the Memories of Flint Facebook page,. 'What is the oldest coney around Flint still open? ....
This Wayne County Sports Bar Serves Up a Monster 10 Pound Burger
When this Wayne County sports bar uses the catchphrase "go big or go home", they mean it. Seriously, they really mean it. When it comes to their insane 100-pound pizza, gigantic two-pound tacos, or monster 10-pound burger, it's obvious that size really does matter at Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar.
This 1 Bedroom Boat House in Bloomfield Hills Will Set You Back $4.9M
They say you get what you pay for, but in this case, we expected more. Now, we totally get that location is everything and uniqueness adds to the mix, but for $4.9M you would expect a little more. If this was New York City, paying $4.9M for a 1 bedroom...
This Grand Blanc Parking Lot Doesn’t Suck as Bad As Everyone Says
There is one parking lot in Grand Blanc that everyone is always complaining about. It's one of the most hated parking lots in Genesee County. Residents complain the parking lot is too small, too congested, and poorly designed. While all of that may be true, it's still not as bad as everyone makes it out to be.
Dearborn Woman Taken Down in $65 Million Coupon Fraud Scheme
A Dearborn woman is facing decades in prison for her part in a $65 million coupon scheme, submitting fraudulent reimbursement claims to pharmaceutical companies.+. Suzan Berro was not the average 'couponer' who clips manufacturers' coupons in order to save a few bucks on groceries. Berro worked as a medical biller...
Please: Genesee Valley, Do Something With The Old Flint Twp Sears
Right after Christmas we reported the latest infrastructure woes at Genesee Valley Center which caused incredible water damage from a burst water line. That issue certainly caused stress for tenants and disappointed would-be shoppers wanting to spend gift cards. For long-empty spaces like the old Sears, it may not seem...
Enjoy a Coffee and Play with Cats at Ferndale’s ‘Catfé Lounge’
Grab a cup of coffee and play with some cat's during your lunch break in Ferndale. The Catfé Lounge in Ferndale, Michigan gives cat lovers a new place to hang out and possibly even adopt their new cat. As part of the Ferndale Cat Shelter, the Catfé Lounge is filled with cats and kittens that are available for adoption and offers a community space where people can meet and socialize this them.
29 Years Ago This Month, Nancy Kerrigan Was Attacked in Detroit
The figure skating world was turned upside down 29 years ago in Detroit. Figure skating was at the forefront of every news broadcast in the early days of January 1994. While practicing for the United States Figure Skating Championships in Detroit, Michigan, Nancy Kerrigan was viciously attacked after a practice session at Cobo Arena.
18 Flint-Area Restaurants That Still Serve Food After 9 PM
The days of most restaurants staying open late are long gone. Since the COVID pandemic, many bars and restaurants in the area don't stay open as late as they use to. Unfortunately, that poses a problem for the night owls and second or third-shifters out there. Nowadays, it is very...
Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience
Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
Lapeer Days 2023 Dates Announced – What You Need To Know
Dates have been announced for Michigan's largest free festival - Lapeer Days in historic downtown Lapeer. The annual event takes place every August and these are the dates for 2023,. Friday, August 18th. Saturday, August 19th. Sunday, August 20th. Along with great food and fun, Lapeer Days is legendary for...
This Has Got to Be the Worst Roundabout in Genesee County
The award for the worst roundabout in Genesee County goes to... Roundabouts are being constructed all over the place nowadays. For the most part, they are pretty useful and keep the flow of traffic moving. However, there are some out there that seem like more trouble than what they are worth.
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0