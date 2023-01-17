ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Bowles reacts to potential Tom Brady move

By Kevin Harrish
The Comeback
The Comeback
 5 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a brutal loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. And to make matters worse, there’s a chance that it was the final game with the team for legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who could either retire or become a free agent this offseason. But even if that happens, head coach Todd Bowles doesn’t sound concerned about the direction of the team.

During his press conference after the loss, Todd Bowles was asked if next year could be a rebuilding year without a quarterback like Tom Brady . But Bowles does not see it that way.

“Never rebuild. You always reload,” Bowles said in his postgame press conference, according to Pro Football Talk. “You feel like you have a chance to win every year. You’ve just got to tweak some things from a schematic standpoint all the way around — offense, defense, and special teams. Obviously, no one ever comes back with every player on the team, so we’ll have some new faces in here. That’s just part of the game.”

Before the game, Bowles did not want to think about the possibility that this could have been his last game with Brady as the team’s quarterback. But now, that’s a very real possibility he has to face.

Leon Fitts
5d ago

Brady blew the game how many passes did he throw in the ground over receiver's heads or throwing the that will leave the receiver's rib cages exposed the last few games just have not quarterback play have not looked impressive take it any way you wish that's my opinion and l'am standing by my words

