Detroit, MI

Steve Kerr Details Why He’ll Continue Pushing for Shorter NBA Season

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins were given Friday off after playing heavy minutes on Thurday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors coach Steve Kerr reiterated his stance on advocating for a shorter NBA season on Friday after making the decision to rest...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Former Brewers GM, Athletics Star Sal Bando Dies

The four-time All-Star helped Oakland win three championships and Milwaukee reach the playoffs for the first time. Sal Bando, a stalwart third baseman who spent a 16-year career with the Athletics and Brewers and helped Oakland win three World Series titles, has died at the age of 78, according to a Saturday afternoon statement from the Athletics.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sparks Land Aces’ All-Star Dearica Hamby, First-Round Pick in Trade

The star forward is headed to Los Angeles a little over four months after helping Las Vegas win its first WNBA championship. The Aces agreed to a blockbuster trade involving star forward Dearica Hamby on Saturday, a stunning move that comes just over four months after the franchise won its first WNBA championship.
LAS VEGAS, NV

