CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls out of top 10 after impressive winning streaks snapped by LMU
I rarely punish teams on winning streaks. That's the long and short of it. So even when Gonzaga had close calls this month against sub-80 NET teams like San Francisco, Santa Clara and BYU, I kept Mark Few's program in the top five of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 because the Zags were still winning and, again, I rarely punish teams on winning streaks.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Purdue jumps over Kansas for top seed, Alabama No. 2 overall in NCAA Tournament projection
Following Kansas State's overtime win Tuesday over in-state rival Kansas, we have a new overall No. 1 seed. Purdue is now the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament bracket projection. The Boilermakers have seven Quadrant 1 wins, the most of any team. The Jayhawks also have seven Quad 1...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Why Kansas remains among top-10 teams amid two-game losing streak
The most notable result from Saturday's jam-packed schedule was TCU's stunning 83-60 win at Kansas that handed the Jayhawks their first two-game losing streak in the Big 12, with at least one of the losses coming at home, since February 2013. Crazy development. But, like I wrote after the blowout,...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: New Mexico arrives in latest Top 25 And 1 after clutch overtime win
The Mountain West currently rates as the nation's fifth-best conference, according to the NET. It's ahead of both the ACC and the Pac-12 — and on track to get at least three schools, and perhaps as many as five, into the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Two of those schools played...
CBS Sports
Michigan State vs. Indiana: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Two traditional powers from the Big Ten are set for a critical conference battle Sunday on CBS as Indiana plays host to Michigan State in a game featuring teams trying to navigate through the sprawling middle tier of the league standings. The meeting is the first of two between the programs this season and shapes up as one of the best matchups of the day in college basketball.
CBS Sports
College basketball scores, winners and losers: Kansas State a new Bracketology No. 1 seed after Kansas slips
The countdown to Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Tournament will hit seven weeks on Sunday, and conference races across the country are starting to take shape. But the sport's hierarchy at the top remains a muddy picture, and that was evident again Saturday as a pair of top-five teams suffered defeats early in the day.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 21 best bets by proven model
The Kentucky Wildcats (12-6) host the Texas A&M Aggies (13-5) on Saturday afternoon for a bout between SEC foes. The Aggies sit in second place in the conference standings with a 5-0 mark. Meanwhile, Kentucky is currently in sixth place in the SEC at 3-3 in conference play. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 12-4, including three straight wins.
CBS Sports
Washington State, Colorado aim to rebound from losses
Washington State earned a split with Colorado last season, with each team winning at home. The Pac-12 programs meet for the only time this season on Sunday when the Cougars visit Boulder, Colo. Washington State (9-11, 4-5) is coming off a 14-point loss at Utah on Thursday night that ended...
CBS Sports
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Syracuse Orange will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to McCamish Pavilion at noon ET on Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest. The Orange were close...
CBS Sports
Ed Reed out as Bethune-Cookman coach after 25 days, claims school will not ratify contract
Former NFL star and Miami legend Ed Reed is out as the coach at Bethune-Cookman just 25 days after he was hired to lead the football program at the historically black university in Daytona Beach, Florida. Reed announced the news in a Twitter post from his foundation on Saturday that explained how a breakdown occurred between himself and the Bethune-Cookman administration.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Advances to AFC Championship Game
Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. He also rushed six times for 31 yards. Burrow started hot despite snowy conditions, connecting on his first nine throws, which included his two touchdowns. The signal -caller opened by finding top target Ja'Marr Chase for a 28-yard score, then hit tight end Hayden Hurst from 15 yards to cap Cincinnati's second drive. With some added production on the ground, Burrow will now prepare for next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Facing Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Burrow totaled 332 yards and three touchdowns while not committing any turnovers in a 27-24 victory.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings, grades: Arizona earns 'A+', Kansas gets 'D' on weekly report card
In early October, Big 12 coaches cast their annual preseason ballots and pegged Kansas State as the No. 10 team in the conference. Reminder: The Big 12 only consists of 10 teams. As we sit here in late January, however, first-year coach Jerome Tang and Kansas State have proven to be at the extreme of one spectrum on the standings -- just not the one many predicted.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Totals 50 yards
Toney recorded five receptions on seven targets for 36 yards in Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jaguars. He added one rush for 14 yards. Toney joined Travis Kelce as the only Chiefs' pass catcher to record more than two receptions in Saturday's win. He was limited to work around the line of scrimmage, though the team continued to show the desire to keep him involved in the offense in a variety of ways. Toney will likely rotate into the game behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in next week's AFC Championship Game.
CBS Sports
NC State star Terquavion Smith stretchered off court with elbow, neck injury after scary fall
NC State star Terquavion Smith, the leading scorer in the ACC and a possible lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, suffered a scary injury on Saturday against North Carolina and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher by medical personnel at the Dean Smith Center. The injury came with 9:45 minutes remaining in the second half and UNC holding a 59-49 lead. Smith attacked the rim and tried to finish a left-handed runner but fell backwards and landed hard on the floor.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft from 'With the First Pick' podcast: Four QBs go in top 10 in first edition of joint mock
Our three CBS Sports NFL Draft analysts -- Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards -- have basically been doing weekly mock drafts since the beginning of the regular season. Rick Spielman has more than three decades of NFL scouting experience, including 10 years as the Minnesota Vikings general manager.
