Knoxville, TN

CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls out of top 10 after impressive winning streaks snapped by LMU

I rarely punish teams on winning streaks. That's the long and short of it. So even when Gonzaga had close calls this month against sub-80 NET teams like San Francisco, Santa Clara and BYU, I kept Mark Few's program in the top five of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 because the Zags were still winning and, again, I rarely punish teams on winning streaks.
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Sports

Michigan State vs. Indiana: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Two traditional powers from the Big Ten are set for a critical conference battle Sunday on CBS as Indiana plays host to Michigan State in a game featuring teams trying to navigate through the sprawling middle tier of the league standings. The meeting is the first of two between the programs this season and shapes up as one of the best matchups of the day in college basketball.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS Sports

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 21 best bets by proven model

The Kentucky Wildcats (12-6) host the Texas A&M Aggies (13-5) on Saturday afternoon for a bout between SEC foes. The Aggies sit in second place in the conference standings with a 5-0 mark. Meanwhile, Kentucky is currently in sixth place in the SEC at 3-3 in conference play. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 12-4, including three straight wins.
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Sports

Washington State, Colorado aim to rebound from losses

Washington State earned a split with Colorado last season, with each team winning at home. The Pac-12 programs meet for the only time this season on Sunday when the Cougars visit Boulder, Colo. Washington State (9-11, 4-5) is coming off a 14-point loss at Utah on Thursday night that ended...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Sports

Ed Reed out as Bethune-Cookman coach after 25 days, claims school will not ratify contract

Former NFL star and Miami legend Ed Reed is out as the coach at Bethune-Cookman just 25 days after he was hired to lead the football program at the historically black university in Daytona Beach, Florida. Reed announced the news in a Twitter post from his foundation on Saturday that explained how a breakdown occurred between himself and the Bethune-Cookman administration.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches

Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Bengals' Joe Burrow: Advances to AFC Championship Game

Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. He also rushed six times for 31 yards. Burrow started hot despite snowy conditions, connecting on his first nine throws, which included his two touchdowns. The signal -caller opened by finding top target Ja'Marr Chase for a 28-yard score, then hit tight end Hayden Hurst from 15 yards to cap Cincinnati's second drive. With some added production on the ground, Burrow will now prepare for next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Facing Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Burrow totaled 332 yards and three touchdowns while not committing any turnovers in a 27-24 victory.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings, grades: Arizona earns 'A+', Kansas gets 'D' on weekly report card

In early October, Big 12 coaches cast their annual preseason ballots and pegged Kansas State as the No. 10 team in the conference. Reminder: The Big 12 only consists of 10 teams. As we sit here in late January, however, first-year coach Jerome Tang and Kansas State have proven to be at the extreme of one spectrum on the standings -- just not the one many predicted.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Totals 50 yards

Toney recorded five receptions on seven targets for 36 yards in Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jaguars. He added one rush for 14 yards. Toney joined Travis Kelce as the only Chiefs' pass catcher to record more than two receptions in Saturday's win. He was limited to work around the line of scrimmage, though the team continued to show the desire to keep him involved in the offense in a variety of ways. Toney will likely rotate into the game behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in next week's AFC Championship Game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

NC State star Terquavion Smith stretchered off court with elbow, neck injury after scary fall

NC State star Terquavion Smith, the leading scorer in the ACC and a possible lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, suffered a scary injury on Saturday against North Carolina and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher by medical personnel at the Dean Smith Center. The injury came with 9:45 minutes remaining in the second half and UNC holding a 59-49 lead. Smith attacked the rim and tried to finish a left-handed runner but fell backwards and landed hard on the floor.
RALEIGH, NC

