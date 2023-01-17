Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
District 3 seat application open for Salisbury City Council
SALISBURY, Md. – Jake Day leaving the mayor’s office leaves a seat open on the Salisbury City Council. Council members are looking to fill District 3’s seat which covers the Camden neighborhood on the south side of Salisbury. In order to fill the role, you must live in district 2, be over 21 years of age, and have lived in the city for more than a year.
Local advocates host protest honoring 50th anniversary of Roe Vs. Wade
SALISBURY, Md.- Rainy weather didn’t stop advocates from celebrating what would’ve been the 50th anniversary of Roe Vs. Wade in Salisbury Sunday. The Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County and Indivisible Worcester were in the streets of Salisbury as they hosted a Honk & Wave event. Protestors...
OCFD Reaches new collective bargaining agreement with town
Ocean City, MD- The Ocean City Fire Department’s local union (IAFF 4269) have managed to reach a historic collective bargaining agreement with the leadership of the resort town. IAFF officials approached Ocean City officials in September of 2022 citing issues of unanticipated inflation and other issues caused by the...
Transportation committee discussing potential bus fare increase in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – In Ocean City, change could be on the horizon with the resort town’s first potential bus fare increase in nearly 12 years. The OC transportation committee is currently looking into raising that fare from $3 to $4 a day. We’re told the rising cost...
Two Wicomico Co. Schools under “Safe in Place” due to threatening notes
SALISBURY, Md. – Two Wicomico County schools are currently in “Safe in Place” status. Details are limited at this time. The status affects Parkside High School and Wicomico High School in Salisbury. Wicomico County Public Schools released the following statement on Facebook early Friday afternoon:. “Parkside High...
Two families turned homeowners in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Two families now sharing joy in Salisbury as they receive their forever homes thanks to the Habitat for Humanity’s Homeowner Program. “Oh my God, I’m so excited it feels great,” says new homeowner, Rhoda Nakey. Homeowners Rhoda Nakey and Enose Brinache blessed their...
Structural collapse at TidalHealth parking garage
SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth dealing with damage that happened early Sunday morning after a vehicle slammed into a wall in its parking garage. TidalHealth officials say around 3:45 AM a vehicle entered the employee parking garage at a high speed and struck a wall. As a result, part of...
New greenhouse to provide hands-on learning for elementary students, exposure to STEM fields
MILLSBORO Del. – The SNAC Garden Foundation is providing more Delaware students with interactive STEM experiences, setting up a greenhouse at Longneck Elementary School on Saturday. This effort was made possible from environmental grant from the Chesapeake Bay Trust. Volunteers got their hands dirty, setting up the frame for...
Drug investigation leads to arrest of Salisbury man
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars following a recent drug investigation. The investigation began last month when the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team was contacted by the Homeland Security Investigations Eastern Shore Office regarding an international package that was found to contain 4,000 Zolpidem pills, which is a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. The package was being sent to an address in Salisbury.
Salisbury man sentenced for distributing fentanyl
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for fentanyl distribution. 34-year-old Darnell Jenkins was convicted in September 2022 of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Maryland State Police and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office regarding Jenkins selling narcotics in Wicomico County. Two law enforcement officers posed in an undercover capacity and were able to purchase bundles containing wax folds of fentanyl from Jenkins on three occasions. Officers say they initially believed the drugs being sold by Jenkins were heroin, but lab testing showed that the substances were fentanyl. Police say during the latter two incidents, Jenkins sent another person to deliver the fentanyl to the undercover officers on his behalf. The person was allegedly suffering under the throes of drug addiction and was coaxed into delivering the fentanyl packages for Jenkins with the promise of receiving additional drugs for his personal use.
Sixth arrest made in Seaford dog fighting bust
SEAFORD, Del. – A sixth person has been arrested in connection to a recent dog fighting bust in Seaford. Officials say 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel hs been charged with two counts of owning, possessing, keeping, or using an animal for the purpose of fighting, one count of being present at an animal fight, and two counts of cruelty or neglect to animals. Jacobs is currently being held without bail for a violation of probation related to this arrest, but not as a result of the charges themselves, for which he was reportedly released on his own recognizance.
Local bakers grapple with rising egg prices, manage price hike with creative solutions
MARYLAND – “I say about 70% of our menu is dependent on eggs,” The Ugly Pie Co-Owner Heather Hall said. Eggs are at the heart of everything The Ugly Pie in Salisbury does, going through around 50 dozen of them per week. With the national average price...
Decatur Girls’ Basketball Team remains undefeated
SNOW HILL, Md- Decatur remains the only unbeaten team in the Bayside after their win over the Snow Hill Eagles 57-48. Mayah Garner led the way with 16 points. Marrah Milbourne had 20 for Snow Hill.
UMES Men’s Basketball team embraces historic start
PRINCESS ANNE — The UMES Hawks are on pace for their first winning record since 2015 and for the first time in 30 years they’re 7-0 at home. This is a far cry from just a few years ago when the Hawks won less than 7 games on the year.
