Salisbury, MD

WMDT.com

District 3 seat application open for Salisbury City Council

SALISBURY, Md. – Jake Day leaving the mayor’s office leaves a seat open on the Salisbury City Council. Council members are looking to fill District 3’s seat which covers the Camden neighborhood on the south side of Salisbury. In order to fill the role, you must live in district 2, be over 21 years of age, and have lived in the city for more than a year.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Local advocates host protest honoring 50th anniversary of Roe Vs. Wade

SALISBURY, Md.- Rainy weather didn’t stop advocates from celebrating what would’ve been the 50th anniversary of Roe Vs. Wade in Salisbury Sunday. The Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County and Indivisible Worcester were in the streets of Salisbury as they hosted a Honk & Wave event. Protestors...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

OCFD Reaches new collective bargaining agreement with town

Ocean City, MD- The Ocean City Fire Department’s local union (IAFF 4269) have managed to reach a historic collective bargaining agreement with the leadership of the resort town. IAFF officials approached Ocean City officials in September of 2022 citing issues of unanticipated inflation and other issues caused by the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Two families turned homeowners in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Two families now sharing joy in Salisbury as they receive their forever homes thanks to the Habitat for Humanity’s Homeowner Program. “Oh my God, I’m so excited it feels great,” says new homeowner, Rhoda Nakey. Homeowners Rhoda Nakey and Enose Brinache blessed their...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Structural collapse at TidalHealth parking garage

SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth dealing with damage that happened early Sunday morning after a vehicle slammed into a wall in its parking garage. TidalHealth officials say around 3:45 AM a vehicle entered the employee parking garage at a high speed and struck a wall. As a result, part of...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Drug investigation leads to arrest of Salisbury man

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars following a recent drug investigation. The investigation began last month when the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team was contacted by the Homeland Security Investigations Eastern Shore Office regarding an international package that was found to contain 4,000 Zolpidem pills, which is a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. The package was being sent to an address in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury man sentenced for distributing fentanyl

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for fentanyl distribution. 34-year-old Darnell Jenkins was convicted in September 2022 of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Maryland State Police and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office regarding Jenkins selling narcotics in Wicomico County. Two law enforcement officers posed in an undercover capacity and were able to purchase bundles containing wax folds of fentanyl from Jenkins on three occasions. Officers say they initially believed the drugs being sold by Jenkins were heroin, but lab testing showed that the substances were fentanyl. Police say during the latter two incidents, Jenkins sent another person to deliver the fentanyl to the undercover officers on his behalf. The person was allegedly suffering under the throes of drug addiction and was coaxed into delivering the fentanyl packages for Jenkins with the promise of receiving additional drugs for his personal use.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Sixth arrest made in Seaford dog fighting bust

SEAFORD, Del. – A sixth person has been arrested in connection to a recent dog fighting bust in Seaford. Officials say 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel hs been charged with two counts of owning, possessing, keeping, or using an animal for the purpose of fighting, one count of being present at an animal fight, and two counts of cruelty or neglect to animals. Jacobs is currently being held without bail for a violation of probation related to this arrest, but not as a result of the charges themselves, for which he was reportedly released on his own recognizance.
SEAFORD, DE

