Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates
If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
Look: Former Chiefs Player Has Brutally Honest Take On Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes is gutting out Saturday's AFC divisional round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain when he was awkwardly dragged to the ground during the first half. After leaving the game for a drive, he has ...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Brittany Mahomes' Tweet About Jaguars Fan Going Viral
Brittany Mahomes is taking in all the energy of today's Divisional Round matchup in Kansas City — the good and the bad. The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a viral tweet about a Jaguars fan she saw on the streets of KC. "Just saw a Jaguars fan, whip it out and pee on a lamp post ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo
Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win. There's nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round. Following the game, Randi Mahomes took ...
Kansas City Chiefs fans have a big surprise for Trevor Lawrence in Divisional Round
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence may not fully understand what he will encounter from Kansas City Chiefs fans in
FOX Sports
Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship
The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
NFL Fans Are Worried About Patrick Mahomes This Saturday
Saturday's AFC divisional playoff matchup between the Chiefs and Jaguars has not disappointed so far. Through one quarter of football, the two clubs are tied at 7 apiece. With that being said, however, a bigger storyline has emerged in the first 15 minutes of play. With just seconds ...
NFL World Is Shocked By What Tony Romo Said About Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earlier today was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. It's a development that Mahomes characteristically took in stride, asserting there was no chance the ailment would keep him off the field. But CBS analyst and retired NFL quarterback Tony Romo ...
More than 50K tickets for potential Bills vs. Chiefs game sold in one day
The games to determine who competes for the AFC Championship are happening this weekend.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid rises to second on postseason wins list
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid joins rare company with his latest accomplishment. With the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Reid earned his 20th overall playoff win. Reid is now tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Landry for the second-most postseason victories by a […]
Chiefs fans lined up to tailgate 19 hours before divisional round game kickoff
A recent study ranked the Kansas City Chiefs with the best tailgate experience in the NFL. While their methodology included things like food reviews and average ticket cost, we can say with complete certainty that the thing that separates the Chiefs Kingdom’s tailgates from the rest is commitment. Ahead...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes Makes Guarantee For AFC Championship Game
Patrick Mahomes talks about playing in AFC Championship game. Patrick Mahomes did it again. The MVP quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs found a way to amaze NFL fans and media members against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round. Mahomes was injured in the first half but fought through a high ankle sprain to get the Chiefs into the AFC Championship game. Mahomes made a guarantee for next Sunday.
Chiefs-Bengals: Limited number of tickets for AFC Championship to go on sale Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will be the first team in NFL history to host five straight AFC Championships when they face the Bengals on Sunday.
AFC Championship brings boost in revenue to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bengals big win in western New York Sunday also has huge ramifications for Kansas City outside of the field of play. The city—for the 5th year in a row—will receive a revenue boost. “You know how exciting it is! It’s the most exciting thing in the world. So for me, […]
Football World Reacts to Chiefs Returning To AFC Championship Game
Despite an injury scare to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs are moving on in the NFL playoffs. After the team's 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs have advanced to the AFC Championship game. It will mark the fifth season in a row — and the fifth time in five ...
Comments / 2