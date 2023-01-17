Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Teenager dead after shooting at 9th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 around 1:30 a.m. near 9th and Atkinson. A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy died from his injuries at the scene. This investigation is still ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspects. Anyone with any...
CBS 58
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 23 around 1:27 a.m. near Sherman and Hope. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene. A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition. Also, a...
CBS 58
Vehicle crashes in police pursuit, 1 dead, 5 juveniles in custody
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit that ended near 22nd and North Avenue ended with one person dead. The pursuit started on 11th and Center. Police say the suspect vehicle was travelling west on North Avenue and collided with a black vehicle that was travelling north on N. 20th Street crossing North Avenue.
CBS 58
Police investigate series of 7 armed robberies, 3 near UWM campus
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a series of seven armed robberies on the city's east side. Police say it happened on the evening of Jan. 19, early Friday, Jan. 20 and the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21. Three armed robberies happened on the Upper East Side neighborhood...
CBS 58
Investigation underway after person found dead in a car near 40th and Vilet
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 40th and Vilet. Police say the victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, died at the scene from his injuries. Now, investigators are trying to figure out what happened. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us they responded to a crash near...
WISN
Car crashes into awning at Grebe's Bakery, bakery closed for rest of day
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A popular West Allis bakery closed Sunday following a crash. West Allis police said they were called to Grebe's Bakery on Lincoln Avenue for a report of a car crashing into the awning of the building and possibly people. Officers found a pickup truck had...
CBS 58
Two teens, 13 and 14, shot Saturday night, 14-year-old dies of injuries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, late Saturday night, the 14-year-old boy died of injuries following the shooting. Currently, no suspects are in custody. Neighbors say it's just another tragic incident that should have never happened,. "Well, what I heard was shots fired, and they weren't consistent. There...
CBS 58
Former FBI's Most Wanted suspect dies in jail cell
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a 49-year-old male died while in custody at Milwaukee County Jail at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. The Medical Examiner confirms the name of the man has been identified as Octaviano Juarez-Corro. According to a release,...
CBS 58
Suspects in custody after police standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have a suspect in custody after a standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek. Police say a customer refused to leave, threatened to shoot employees and then threatened to shoot law enforcement. A 54-year-old male from Alabama had a room with his 55-year-old...
Inmate on FBI most wanted list dies in Milwaukee County Jail
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is leading an investigation after an inmate was found dead in his cell at the Milwaukee County Jail on Sunday.
WISN
Homeowner says police refused to respond to armed robbery package theft
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family said police refused to respond to an armed robbery near their home. It happened on Thursday around 12:15 p.m. near N. 77th Street and W. Burleigh Street. The homeowner, Van Donkersgoed said their friend works at the nearby restaurant Fireside BBQ and Grill. Donkersgoed...
CBS 58
Off-duty MPD member arrested after battery allegation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say an off-duty sworn member of their police department was arrested regarding a battery allegation Wednesday, Jan. 18. Officials say it happened around 10:48 p.m. near 37th and Miller Lane. The department member was placed on administrative duty. An investigation is ongoing and will...
Suspect arrested: Man unloads 8 bullets on home with mother, kids inside
A Milwaukee mom says she can no longer go inside the house she once called home after it was shot at multiple times by a man she didn't know in broad daylight.
CBS 58
Milwaukee plow truck driver dies after crash on I-894 at Beloit Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The plow truck driver that crashed Friday morning on 894 has died after being transported to a hospital. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department tells us the driver died Friday evening. The crash happened on I-894 southbound at Beloit Road and caused a full southbound closure. An...
WISN
Man arrested after police chase, crash
MILWAUKEE — A police chase Saturday ended in a crash near West Hampton Avenue and North Sherman Boulevard. Police said officers saw person driving recklessly on the 2000 block of West Center Street at about 5:20 p.m. and tried to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
82nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee police seek shooter
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in a shooting near 82nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said the man fired several shots from his vehicle, striking a victim. The shooter fled in his vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Three teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash in Fond du Lac Co., alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mother killed, jury finds Milwaukee man guilty of 2021 homicide
MILWAUKEE - A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Thursday, Jan. 19 of killing the mother of his two children. Dequan McMillon, 28, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brittany Meyer. McMillon is due back in court on Feb....
Impact of traumatic violence on victims following viral shooting video
A homeowner shared footage her doorbell camera caught of a man walking up to her house Monday afternoon, ringing her doorbell twice, and then shooting at her home before walking away.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Suspects accused of attacking employee with chair before stealing iPhones
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a crime Milwaukee police say they're seeing more and more: people going into Cricket stores and stealing iPhones. And to stop it, they need your help. Take a look at the photos. They're some of the only pieces of evidence Milwaukee detectives have in order...
