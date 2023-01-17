ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Teenager dead after shooting at 9th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 around 1:30 a.m. near 9th and Atkinson. A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy died from his injuries at the scene. This investigation is still ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspects. Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 23 around 1:27 a.m. near Sherman and Hope. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene. A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition. Also, a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Vehicle crashes in police pursuit, 1 dead, 5 juveniles in custody

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit that ended near 22nd and North Avenue ended with one person dead. The pursuit started on 11th and Center. Police say the suspect vehicle was travelling west on North Avenue and collided with a black vehicle that was travelling north on N. 20th Street crossing North Avenue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police investigate series of 7 armed robberies, 3 near UWM campus

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a series of seven armed robberies on the city's east side. Police say it happened on the evening of Jan. 19, early Friday, Jan. 20 and the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21. Three armed robberies happened on the Upper East Side neighborhood...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Two teens, 13 and 14, shot Saturday night, 14-year-old dies of injuries

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, late Saturday night, the 14-year-old boy died of injuries following the shooting. Currently, no suspects are in custody. Neighbors say it's just another tragic incident that should have never happened,. "Well, what I heard was shots fired, and they weren't consistent. There...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Former FBI's Most Wanted suspect dies in jail cell

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a 49-year-old male died while in custody at Milwaukee County Jail at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. The Medical Examiner confirms the name of the man has been identified as Octaviano Juarez-Corro. According to a release,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Suspects in custody after police standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have a suspect in custody after a standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek. Police say a customer refused to leave, threatened to shoot employees and then threatened to shoot law enforcement. A 54-year-old male from Alabama had a room with his 55-year-old...
OAK CREEK, WI
CBS 58

Off-duty MPD member arrested after battery allegation

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say an off-duty sworn member of their police department was arrested regarding a battery allegation Wednesday, Jan. 18. Officials say it happened around 10:48 p.m. near 37th and Miller Lane. The department member was placed on administrative duty. An investigation is ongoing and will...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man arrested after police chase, crash

MILWAUKEE — A police chase Saturday ended in a crash near West Hampton Avenue and North Sherman Boulevard. Police said officers saw person driving recklessly on the 2000 block of West Center Street at about 5:20 p.m. and tried to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

82nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee police seek shooter

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in a shooting near 82nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said the man fired several shots from his vehicle, striking a victim. The shooter fled in his vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mother killed, jury finds Milwaukee man guilty of 2021 homicide

MILWAUKEE - A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Thursday, Jan. 19 of killing the mother of his two children. Dequan McMillon, 28, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brittany Meyer. McMillon is due back in court on Feb....
MILWAUKEE, WI

