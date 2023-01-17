Read full article on original website
Job seekers encouraged to participate in job fair for Kansas agencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas job seekers have been encouraged to participate in a virtual job fair for state agencies. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has invited jobseekers to participate in the first Virtual Job Fair of 2023 to be hosted by KANSASWORKS. The fair will be held from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will highlight employment opportunities with the state’s 98 agencies. Around 900 jobs are available in state government across the Sunflower State.
New study finds Kansas among states with lowest job resignations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report found that Kansas was among the states with the lowest job resignation rates in December and 2022 as a whole. With job resignations in America at record rates during the “Great Resignation,” even in the face of high inflation, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2023′s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates - and Kansas was in the bottom half.
Stormont names directors to lead new Junciton City Flint Hills Campus
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail has named two new directors to lead its new Junction City acquisition - the new Flint Hills Campus. Stormont Vail Health says two key leaders for its new Flint Hills Campus were named on Friday, Jan. 20, and will now help guide the Junction City hospital and regional healthcare clinic that was recently acquired.
Legislation introduced for minimum wage hike in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans could see a minimum wage of $16 per hour by 2027. Kansas Senator Ethan Corson (D-Overland Park) introduced Senate Bill 70 - the Making Work Pay Act - on Thursday, Jan. 19. It would increase the state’s minimum wage. The bill proposes gradual increases...
Manhattan QB Keenan Schartz commits to Washburn
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan quarterback Keenan Schartz is staying in Northeast Kansas to play college football, committing to Washburn University. Schartz led the Tribe to win the 6A State Championship in the 2022 season, and announced his commitment to the Ichabods via Twitter on Sunday night. The quarterback says...
First Hispanic Kansan from Topeka confirmed to the state Court of Appeals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first Hispanic Kansan has been confirmed to the Kansas Court of Appeals. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering, of Topeka, to join the Kansas Court of Appeals, and the Kansas Senate has unanimously confirmed her appointment on Thursday, January 19. According to Kelly, Pickering is the first Hispanic Kansan appointed to the court.
No. 13 Kansas State takes down Texas Tech
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 13 Kansas State men’s basketball defeated Texas Tech 68-58 on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. Markquis Nowell led the Wildcats with 23 points, followed by Keyontae Johnson’s 15 points and 11 rebounds. K-State is now 17-2 on the season, 6-1 in conference play. It’s...
Stormont Vail Health held their Walk With a Doc event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health held their monthly “Walk with a Doc” event this weekend. In efforts to promote and encourage the community to take a step toward healthy habits, Stormont Vail Health holds a “Walk with a Doc” event every third Saturday of the month from 9 to 9:30 a.m. The walk is usually held outside of Lee Arena, but because of weather conditions, it was moved indoors. Dr. Casey Whales said this event lets him connect further with the community he serves.
Riley Co. district magistrate judge hopefuls to be interviewed in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three hopefuls for an open district magistrate judge position in Riley County will be interviewed in the Riley Co. Courthouse in Manhattan. Kansas Courts says the 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to interview nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy in Riley Co. The vacancy was created by the Nov. 28 retirement of Judge James Kepple.
Prairie Band Casino celebrates 25th anniversary
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas casino celebrated its 25th anniversary Friday. A week of celebration at Prairie Band Casino & Resort culminated in a reception today marking the occasion. The casino also recognized 18 employees who have been with the Prairie Band since the start. Prairie Band says continued...
Rosary for Life celebrates 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Acies Catholic Youth Group lined the streets of St. Marys for their annual Rosary for Life event Sunday afternoon. The 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade brought together a community of pro-life activists to celebrate the overturning of the Supreme Court decision Sunday in St. Marys.
Salvation Army urges business-hour donations after Emporia thieves strike
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army in Emporia has urged residents to only donate items during business hours as thieves continue to strike their donation bins. Emporia’s Salvation Army Thrift Store posted on social media on Friday, Jan. 20, that officials continue to investigate several thefts that have happened on the property over “a period of time.”
Topeka prepares for Point in Time Homeless Count
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is getting ready to get a look at its residents who are homeless. The annual Point in Time Homeless Count is 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25. Staff members from the city and several local organizations will join volunteers to get a count of how many homeless people live in Topeka. The numbers determine how much federal funding the city receives to assist with services for the homeless.
Sunday forecast: Cloudy and Chilly Sunday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The snow has moved on and temperatures this morning are chilly around freezing along I-335 and much colder towards North-Central Kansas with clouds clearing. Temperatures in North-Central Kansas have dropped into the teens this morning. Central Kansas will see more sun than East Kansas where clouds will be more stubborn to clear this afternoon. We continue to track another chance for snow this time southeast of I-70 for Tuesday night.
Kansas senator’s campaign says ‘cyber-criminal’ stole nearly $700,000
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The campaign for Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to a “cyber-criminal” last year, according to a Federal Election Commission filing from December. The FEC filing says that the senator’s campaign fell victim to a “third-party cyber-criminal” who used...
Sweet senior Sophia invites you to Helping Hands open house
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sophia is a seven-year-old pit bull mix waiting for a fur-ever home at Helping Hands Humane Society. She joined the shelter’s Emi Griess on Friday’s Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their upcoming special event. HHHS will mark 10 years in its new...
Two children, one adult die in central Topeka fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early morning fire claimed the lives of two children and one adult in central Topeka Friday morning. The Topeka Fire Dept. said crews responded to 916 SW Warren Ave. around 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home. The fire also, unfortunately, spread to a house south of the home where the fire originated.
Friends of the TSCP Library holds book sale through weekend
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Books and other media are on sale in Topeka through this weekend. The Friends of the Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library are holding its first Book Sale of the year. The group uses the money raised to support the library and its programs. The sale started Friday...
