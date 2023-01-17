TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health held their monthly “Walk with a Doc” event this weekend. In efforts to promote and encourage the community to take a step toward healthy habits, Stormont Vail Health holds a “Walk with a Doc” event every third Saturday of the month from 9 to 9:30 a.m. The walk is usually held outside of Lee Arena, but because of weather conditions, it was moved indoors. Dr. Casey Whales said this event lets him connect further with the community he serves.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO