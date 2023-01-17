ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Preston grapplers top Lewis County

KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ wrestling squad had its final home dual match of the season on Monday afternoon, and it celebrated the occasion with a convincing 57-24 victory over the Lewis County Minutemen. The result avenged an earlier loss to Lewis County and pushed Preston’s dual record...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Cold-shooting Wesleyan women fall to Frostburg State, 66-48

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Wesleyan women’s basketball team lost 66-48 on Wednesday evening to Frostburg State inside the Rockefeller Center. The Bobcats struggled from the field, shooting only 32.3% as a team in the loss. Emma Witt poured in the first points of the game for...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

WVU hopes TCU win a new start

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Riddle: When is the end also the beginning?. Answer: Right now, West Virginia’s basketball team believes.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Local Sports Briefs

Over the past few days, both the Preston Knights’ boys’ and girls’ basketball teams battle the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears. On Tuesday night, the boys hosted the Polar Bears and suffered an 86-42 defeat while the girls traveled to Fairmont on Wednesday night and lost 59-49.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

General public sales open Friday for Clarksburg, West Virginia, performance of 'ON YOUR FEET!'

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — General public sales opened Friday for the April 10 performance in Clarksburg of Broadway musical "ON YOUR FEET!" The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County and the Barbara B. Highland Fund for the Arts, in partnership with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, is bringing the national tour of the musical to the Robinson Grand, located at 444 W. Pike St.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Timothy Clyde Shipp

Timothy Clyde Shipp, 58, of Thornton, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born February 19, 1964, son of the late Ralph William Shipp Sr. and is survived by his mother, Bonnie Wolfe Shipp Tucker and stepfather, Tommy Tucker.
THORNTON, WV
WVNews

Report: Blaine Stewart to join WVU staff

Neal Brown reportedly is about to fill the final assistant coaching opening on his West Virginia football staff, and that new addition will have a familiar name. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, Blaine Stewart is leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff to become an assistant coach at WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine Children’s implements new surgery to address laryngeal cleft

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Children’s pediatric otolaryngologist Hussein Jaffal, M.D., has implemented a new minimally invasive surgical technique to address laryngeal clefts in infants. Infants with feeding and swallowing difficulties may have a laryngeal cleft, or a gap between the vocal cords and esophagus, which can cause...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy