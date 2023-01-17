CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — General public sales opened Friday for the April 10 performance in Clarksburg of Broadway musical "ON YOUR FEET!" The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County and the Barbara B. Highland Fund for the Arts, in partnership with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, is bringing the national tour of the musical to the Robinson Grand, located at 444 W. Pike St.

