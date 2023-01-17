Read full article on original website
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement
Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
Greg Abbott Snark-Tweets About Dallas Kicker And Gets It Kicked Back In His Face
The GOP Texas governor's joke about the Cowboys' Brett Maher didn't land the way he wanted.
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why they Won’t and a Prediction
Will the third time be the charm for the New York Giants, who are 0-2 against the Philadelphia Eagles this year, and 3-15 in games played against their rivals since 2014?. If there was ever a time for the Giants to come up with a win against their hated division rivals which, by the way, would snap a winless streak in games played in Philadelphia that dates back to October 2013, this weekend out be it.
No, the Browns Shouldn’t Trade Nick Chubb
With the Cleveland Browns preparing for a 2023 season, a year in which they expect to contend, some onlookers are seeking ways for the team to save money, potentially recoup draft assets given up to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson and maximize the roster. One such idea is to trade running back Nick Chubb because of his cap figure, value and changes that will occur on offense, but that would actually hurt the Browns far more than it helps, something the divisional round of the NFL postseason helped to illustrate.
New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach is in high demand this offseason for interviews.
Cowboys Fail vs. 49ers Again; Offseason Decisions Await
The more things change, the more they stay the sour same. The Dallas Cowboys fell 19-12 to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, marking the second consecutive year in which Mike McCarthy's team was bundled out of the playoffs by Kyle Shanahan's squad. The Cowboys did all they could in the...
Tony Dungy Issues Apology Over Liter Box Tweet
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Tony Dungy has fallen under controversy after an anti-LGBTQ+ tweet. Dungy, in response to a tweet of a Minnesota bill that would require menstrual products to be placed in boys bathrooms at schools, tweeted his thoughts on the matter. "That’s nothing,” the coach...
Deshaun Watson Would Have to get DeAndre Hopkins to Browns for it to Happen
The NFL off-season isn't here yet and is already shaping up to be a crazy one. One thing that looks like it could happen is the Arizona Cardinals shipping off wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. If the Cleveland Browns want any part in those sweepstakes like rumors suggest, it's going to take some recruiting from Deshaun Watson.
‘Good to Go!’ Patrick Mahomes BREAKING - Injury Revealed
JAN 22 MAHOMES UPDATE Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is insisting "I'll be good to go!'' after injuring his ankle on Saturday in the first half of a 27-20 playoff win over Jacksonville, sending the Chiefs to their fifth straight AFC title game. But if he is indeed...
AFC Championship brings boost in revenue to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Bengals big win in western New York Sunday also has huge ramifications for Kansas City outside of the field of play. The city, for the fifth year in a row, will receive a revenue boost. “You know how exciting it is! It’s the most exciting thing in the world. […]
49ers vs. Cowboys: Five Matchups That Will Dictate the Winner
It is almost time for the 49ers and Cowboys to reignite their historic rivalry in the Divisional playoff round. This game will not be an easy outing for either side, especially compared to their Wild Card opponents. Fans are sure to get their fair share of anxiety in this one with so many matchups being intriguing in this game. But there are some matchups that are more influential than others.
Report: Seahawks’ Abram Not Fined for Deebo Samuel Incident
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL reportedly made a decision this weekend regarding on potential discipline for Seahawks safety Jonathan Abram for a tackle on 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel during San Francisco’s 41–23 wild-card win last Sunday. The incident occurred after Abram appeared to...
Rangers Move in ESPN Power Rankings
So how much of a boost did the Texas Rangers get in ESPN’s most recent power rankings after its free-agency spending spree?. Well, it was worth four spots. ESPN moved the Rangers up from No. 21 to No. 17 in its latest offseason power rankings. The Houston Astros —...
