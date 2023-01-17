Read full article on original website
Hank Williams Jr. Announces 2023 Headlining Tour, Joined By Old Crow Medicine Show
Hank Williams Jr. continues to prove that he is still as good as he once was. Last June, ol’ Bocephus dropped his highly anticipated blues album, Rich White Honky Tonk Blues, his first project in five years. It was awesome to see the country music legend come back strong, after the passing of his wife Mary Jane last March at the age of 58.
NME
Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band
Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band. The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
NME
‘Danger Zone’ icon Kenny Loggins announces farewell tour: “This is it”
Kenny Loggins has announced a farewell tour for 2023. The ‘This Is It’ tour will see the musician, famous for his hit song ‘Danger Zone’, tour the US extensively across 2023. In a statement, Loggins said: “I don’t see this as the end of my professional...
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Madonna Announces North American and European Dates for 2023 Celebration Tour
Madonna announced dates for her Celebration Tour on Tuesday with the help of some Hollywood friends. In a nearly five-minute video shared to her social accounts — including her Instagram, which was wiped on Monday in anticipation of the announcement — the artist can be seen paying tribute to her 1991 Blond Ambition World Tour documentary Truth or Dare. The announcement comes at the end of the video, which features Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Kate Berlant, Eric Andre, Bob the Drag Queen, Larry Owens and Meg Stalter around a table playing the game Truth or Dare....
Pantera Announces 2023 Tour With Lamb of God
Pantera will storm amphitheaters across North America this summer on a headlining tour with support from Lamb of God. The 20-date trek will commence on July 28 in Burgettstown, Penn., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Bristow, Va. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 27. This...
The Black Dahlia Murder Announce First Tour Since Passing of Frontman Trevor Strnad
The Black Dahlia Murder will embark on their first tour since the tragic passing of frontman Trevor Strnad. Support will come from Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic during the six-week North American run. The Spring outing, dubbed “The Verminous Remnant Tour,” kicks off with a performance at the...
Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates
Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).
Model/Actriz Announce Debut Album Dogsbody, 2023 Tour Dates
Brooklyn art punks Model/Actriz have a big year ahead: On February 24th, they’ll release their debut album Dogsbody, and come March, they’ll head out on a North American tour. Today, meanwhile, the quartet has shared a new single from Dogsbody, “Crossing Guard.”. Model/Actriz — singer Cole Haden,...
Beach Road Weekend 2023: Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges Heading to Martha’s Vinyard
Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges are set to headline this year’s Beach Road Weekend in Martha’s Vinyard. The three-day festival returns August 25th-27th, 2023 at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Other notable acts found on the lineup include Regina Spektor, Japanese Breakfast, Alvvays, The Head and the Heart, Gary Clark Jr., Kevin Morby, and St. Paul & the Broken Bones, with more acts still to be announced in the future.
Zach Bryan Announces The ‘Burn, Burn, Burn Tour’ With Incredible ’90s Infomercial Starring Theo Von
ALL MY HOMIES HATE TICKETMASTER. Zach Bryan, a true man of the people, just announced his 2023 Burn, Burn, Burn tour, and as promised, he’s fighting the good fight to give fans a chance at fairly priced tickets through a private ticket vendor. I think we’ve all heard about the insanity going on over at large ticketing companies, which swept headlines across the country in the wake of the Taylor Swift fiasco, and Zach promised fans he would find a […] The post Zach Bryan Announces The ‘Burn, Burn, Burn Tour’ With Incredible ’90s Infomercial Starring Theo Von first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Stereogum
Andy Shauf – “Telephone”
Next month, Andy Shauf returns with a new album, Norm. We’ve heard lead single “Wasted On You” and “Catch Your Eye,” and today Shauf is sharing “Telephone,” which comes with a whimsical animated video, courtesy of Chad VanGaalen. Over heartfelt synths and a slow-beating drum, Shauf sings yearningly about wanting to connect with someone (despite hating talking on the phone — that’s how you know it’s real, right?): “I want to hear your voice/ Reaching late into the night,” Shauf confesses.
