ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenswood, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers

Last week our site supervisor, Stephanie Rhodes’s husband, was in the hospital. We are thankful that he is back home. Get well ,Roger. Last week we played bingo. Our coverall winner was Sue Carter. The callers for the games were Cindy Knopp and myself.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Peace, contentment and alpacas abound at Cottageville farm

COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — When Karen Arbaugh turns down the road to her Cottageville farm, she immediately feels a sense of peace. Part of that comes from its location in rural Jackson County. Most of it comes from knowing what awaits her when she makes it to the place she shares with her husband, Ray.
COTTAGEVILLE, WV
WVNews

Courthouse News

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Shirley M. Goodale to Brandon Andrews, Tract N Ravenswood, Ravenswood Town, $149,900.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Southern Local School Board meets

RACINE, Ohio (WVNews) — The Southern Local Board of Education met in regular session Dec. 9 to approve contacts, address personnel matters, and to prepare for the January organizational meeting. The Board also recognized the December STORM students of the month, Gavyn Shockey (5th), Carley Wyant (2nd), and Carlee...
RACINE, OH
WVNews

Ripley City Council gives support to healthy lifestyle campaign

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — With the help of the Ripley City Council, the city and county will be ‘Movin’ in May” once again. Events committee member, Keith King, presented the council with plans for this year’s campaign to help people be more physically active.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

County commission releases funds for ongoing projects

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Before adjourning into a closed-door executive session to discuss personnel items regarding the Jackson County Animal Shelter, the Jackson County Commission approved drawdown payments for ongoing projects. Jake Frady, from the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council (MOVRC), requested $360,385.14 from American Rescue Plan funds approved...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Winning ugly

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Demonettes jumped the bridge to play the Southern Tornadoes on Wednesday. The Demonettes scored first and held the lead throughout the entire game, but struggled to put the Tornadoes away. The final score was 38-31.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Ravenswood tops Tyler on the road

KIDWELL, W.Va. (WV News) — Matthew Carte made sure his last shot counted. The senior standout hit one at the buzzer propelling Ravenswood’s Runnin’ Red Devils to a 55-53 hard-fought victory over Tyler Consolidated on the road Tuesday night.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

New police hires announced at Gallipolis City Commission meeting

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — New hires for the police department were announced, and the date for this year’s Winterfest was confirmed, during the Gallipolis City Commission meeting earlier this week. The meeting was called to order by Commission President Tony Gallagher, who then led the Pledge of...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WVNews

Ravenswood Council approves bid for Veteran’s Park Playground Project

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — During the January 6 Ravenswood City Council meeting, five bids were received for the Veterans Park Playground Project. Those five bids included Flint Construction with a bid of $1,150,600 followed by Allen Stone Company at $1,077,000. United Construction Company Inc. came in with a bid of $1,192,503 and Grae-Con submitted $1,080,000. The final bid came from Phoenix Associates with the lowest bid of $832,394.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Meigs County commissioners hear Square One presentation

POMEROY, Ohio (WVNews) — The Meigs County Commissioners met in regular session Jan. 12 to address appropriations, board appointments and other matters. Present were President Jimmy Will, Vice President Zachary Manuel and Clerk Tonya Edwards. Member Shannon Miller was not present due to personal matters.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WVNews

David Lee Fisher

David Lee Fisher, 65, of Sandyville passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home following an extended illness. David was born August 14, 1957, in Ripley to the late Clarence David and Ethel Fay Skeens Fisher. David served his country in the United State Marine Corps, was a talented carpenter and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
SANDYVILLE, WV
WVNews

Mason County County Animal Shelter presents Dog of the Week

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — A 1&1/2 year old Akita/German shepherd mix named Nash is the Mason County Animal Shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”. Nash was surrendered by his original owner because he got too big for their home. He is 55 pounds,and housebroken. Nash has also been neutered and vaccinated.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Traffic stop leads to high speed chase

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — According to a criminal complaint received at the Jackson County Magistrate’s office on January 17, a silver Chevrolet Malibu was pulled over for speeding on I-77 in Jackson County. The driver of the vehicle provided a copy of his California driver’s license and was identified as Andrew Nathaniel Lewis from Berkeley, California.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Sheriff: Man arrested in Addison Township following barricade

ADDISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WV News) — One man was arrested Monday night in Addison Township following a standoff involving a barricaded individual. “At approximately 5:27 p.m. the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was called to respond to a residence on Swisher Hill Road, Addison Township, on a report of a male who had brandished a firearm and pointed it at a female at the residence,” said Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy