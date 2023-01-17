Aljamain Sterling Points Out Mistake in Francis Ngannou’s UFC Negotiations: ‘Both Sides of The Party Messed Up’

Read full article on original website
Anthony Smith Misses Weight As Main Event Back Up Fighter At UFC 283 Weigh-Ins
Anthony Smith has missed weight as the UFC’s planned back up fighter for the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend. The show will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixiera and Jamahal Hill. The pair will be competing for the vacant 205-pound championship in the featured bout of the night.
Watch: Jake Paul Starts First Day of Jiu-Jitsu Training Ahead of MMA Debut
Jake Paul shared photos and videos of his first-ever jiu-jitsu training session. “The Problem Child” is being challenged by a wide array of MMA superstars ahead of his debut. As combat sports fans hold their breath for his highly-anticipated pro MMA debut, Jake Paul, meanwhile, wants to ensure he’s...
Wild Brawl Breaks Out During BKFC Press Conference (Video)
CHAOS erupts at BKFC press conference as stage collapses, fighters brawl. Things got wild during the Bare Knuckle FC’s (BKFC) recent press conference. Physical outbreaks aren’t uncommon in the combat sports world. We’ve seen some very memorable ones over the years; such as Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor, Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, and so many more.
Conor McGregor Say He Could Be The Joe Rogan Of Power Slap
Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying the new combat sports league called Power Slap and could be interested in joining. There is a new combat sports league on the block and it is run by UFC president Dana White. The name of the league is Power Slap and it is exactly what it sounds like, slap fighting. The premise is to pit two men or two women against each other in slap combat until one cannot continue. This vicious sport caught some backlash when it was first announced but is now sanctioned by the Nevada Athletic Commission and has held its very first episode on TBS.
Tyson Fury Reiterates His Interest In Fighting Francis Ngannou: ‘Wanna Earn Some Big Boy Money?’
Tyson Fury confirmed he’s still interested in fighting Francis Ngannou. One of Ngannou’s primary reasons for leaving the UFC was his interest in professional boxing. He was rumored to potentially fight Fury, including an in-ring promotion with both heavyweight champions. ‘The Gypsy King’ started to re-focus on fighting Oleksandr Usyk, which created concerns about the matchup against ‘The Predator.’
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Dana White’s Power Slap Underwhelms, Draws Less Than 300k Viewers in Debut Episode
Dana White’s Power Slap League got off to a rocky start drawing just under 300,000 viewers in its debut. The UFC president’s latest side hustle earned an average viewership of 295,000 in the coveted 18-49-year-old demographic over the course of the hour-long episode that aired at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. Those numbers landed the program in 45th place overall according to a report from MMA Fighting.
Brandon Moreno Forces Deiveson Figueiredo to Retire & Wins Gold in Historic 4th Fight – UFC 283 Results (Highlights)
Reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo put his title on the line against former victor Brandon Moreno in a historic fourth clash at UFC 283. Moreno goes for a takedown and gets it. Figgy gets a loose guillotine and has him in full guard. Figgy keeps his neck in position. Moreno pops to side control and bursts out of the hold. Back to their feet. Moreno with a wild right hook grazing Figgy. Figgy throws a front kick but misses. Moreno with a body kick. Lots of feints from both men. Moreno with a jab and eats a shot back. Moreno goes for a takedown but Figgy defends well. Moreno on the outside. Figgy with a heavy leg kick. Moreno tries a leg kick and Figgy shoots for a takedown and doesn’t get it. Moreno to the body. Jab from Moreno followed by a takedown. He takes top position and Figgy gets him in half guard. Figgy goes for the heel hook and the round ends.
Greg Hardy Slated For Bare Knuckle FC Debut In February
Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy is ready to make his BKFC debut in February. When the UFC signed former NFL star Greg Hardy back in 2019 it was a bit controversial. Hardy has a history of domestic violence and at the time had little MMA experience. After two appearances on the Dana White Contender Series, he was signed to a deal and made his debut. Fans either loved him or hated him, but quickly he proved that he was capable of having success in the cage although not for long. He lost his promotional debut and then won the first two both by KO.
Henry Cejudo Scolds Brandon Moreno For Allegedly Disrespecting Brazil: ‘You Just Called The Brazilian People Dogs’
Henry Cejudo wasn’t happy with Brandon Moreno’s UFC 283 post-fight interview. ‘The Assassin Baby’ was all smiles after ending his quadrilogy rivalry against Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno won by a third-round doctor’s stoppage TKO and regained the UFC undisputed flyweight championship. After his big win, the Mexican-born...
Gilbert Burns Gets Early Submission of Neil Magny – UFC 283 Results (Highlights)
Following an action-packed war with Khamzat Chimaev in his last outing, Gilbert Burns returned to action against Neil Magny on the main card of UFC 283 in Brazil. Magny with a low kick. Burns goes to the body with a kick. Magny moving front with feints. Burns fakes a jab and goes for a takedown and gets it. He’s on top of Magny in half-guard. Burns is relentless with the pressure from the top position. He’s got a hook around Magny’s neck and might be going for a triangle. He gets on top and still got half-guard. He locks in an arm triangle and gets it. Magny taps out.
Sean Strickland Offers To Fight Internet Personality In The Desert
Sean Strickland is offering a social media star $200K to fight him in the desert. UFC fighter Sean Strickland is no stranger to the limelight. When he is not fighting inside the UFC Octagon, he is usually making headlines by saying unconventional things or getting into feuds with people online or in person. Now he seems to have made a new enemy with a social media self-defense instructor called Commander Dale Brown.
Charles Oliveira Gives An Update On His Return and Possible Opponents
Charles Oliveira is planning a return and has a timeframe in mind. The UFC lightweight division is really steaming up. There is a new champion at the helm in Islam Makhachev. He will be taking on featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in his next outing, but his most recent opponent would like another shot at the belt. Former champion Charles Oliveira has been laying low since being beaten by Makhachev back in October, but now is preparing to make a run back to a title shot.
Jiri Prochazka Sends A Warning To Jamahal Hill: ‘I’m Coming’
Jiri Prochazka has called out the new UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. ‘Denisa’ turned the UFC 205-pound division upside down after vacating the title due to a severe shoulder injury. After Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz failed to take advantage of the vacant throne opportunity, Hill was matched up against Glover Teixeira at UFC 283.
Glover Teixeira Comments On His Fighting Future, ‘I Feel Like I’m In My Prime’
Glover Teixeira may be 43 but he feels like he is in his prime fighting condition. There is a UFC light heavyweight championship fight on deck at UFC 283 in Rio de Janerio Brazil this weekend. Former champ, Glover Teixeira will be taking on Jamahal Hill with the hopes of reclaiming his lost title. Teixeira is 43 years old and has been a staple in the UFC 205-pound division for many years. He is one of the oldest on the UFC roster but has no real plans of slowing down. He can see that his time inside the cage is limited but admits that he feels better than ever.
Brain Doctor Blasts ‘Power Slap’ Following Nasty KO: ‘What’s Next, Who Can Survive A Stabbing?’
Neuroscientist Chris Nowinski isn’t a fan of Dana White’s latest venture. Of course, we’re talking about ‘Power Slap League’, a new promotion put on by the longtime UFC President. The premiere of the fighting event would air on TBS on Jan. 18 to an estimated 295,000 viewers. One person who caught the action was Nowinski, founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation.
Joe Rogan Details The Dangers Of Alcohol Consumption For MMA Fighters
UFC commentator Joe Rogan is discouraging MMA fighters from drinking alcohol. Many people in the world look to UFC commentator Joe Rogan for tips on how to live a long and healthy life. He hosts his Joe Rogan Experience podcast with some of the world’s most renowned scientists, doctors, and experts on living healthily. Now Rogan is giving MMA fighters a little advice on how to increase their recovery and what to avoid in order to be most successful inside the cage.
Jose Aldo Reveals He’s Friends With Conor McGregor, Says ‘Notorious’ Dropped Red Panties At His Door At UFC 200
Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor are all buddy-buddy now. Of course, it wasn’t always like that between the UFC superstars. In McGregor’s monstrous climb to the top of the featherweight division, he’d make an iconic rival of the longtime defending champion. ‘The Notorious’ would do it all...
Virna Jandiroba Denounces Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro: ‘It’s Impossible For Me To Like Him’
Virna Jandiroba has provided her opinion on former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. Brazilian politics usually isn’t discussed in the North American MMA media, but the controversial former president has recently made the headlines several times. After receiving massive backlash, Bolsonaro fled Brazil and found shelter in UFC legend Jose Aldo’s home in Florida.
