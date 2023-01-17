ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenswood, WV

WVNews

Ravenswood tops Tyler on the road

KIDWELL, W.Va. (WV News) — Matthew Carte made sure his last shot counted. The senior standout hit one at the buzzer propelling Ravenswood’s Runnin’ Red Devils to a 55-53 hard-fought victory over Tyler Consolidated on the road Tuesday night.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Mason County (West Virginia) fair queen earns Miss Congeniality at state event

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Mason County Fair Queen Lexee Wray was named Miss Congeniality at the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals Pageant. Wray competed against 82 other fair queens from across the state, presenting a promotional speech about the Mason Co. Fair, participating in an individual interview, and modeling her evening gown.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Courthouse News

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Shirley M. Goodale to Brandon Andrews, Tract N Ravenswood, Ravenswood Town, $149,900.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Trucking company sued over chemical spill into WVa creek

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into a tributary of Paint Creek, killing more than 30,000 fish. In a news release, the commission said the impact from the spill has been “torturous” for residents.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Southern Local School Board meets

RACINE, Ohio (WVNews) — The Southern Local Board of Education met in regular session Dec. 9 to approve contacts, address personnel matters, and to prepare for the January organizational meeting. The Board also recognized the December STORM students of the month, Gavyn Shockey (5th), Carley Wyant (2nd), and Carlee...
RACINE, OH
WVNews

David Lee Fisher

David Lee Fisher, 65, of Sandyville passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home following an extended illness. David was born August 14, 1957, in Ripley to the late Clarence David and Ethel Fay Skeens Fisher. David served his country in the United State Marine Corps, was a talented carpenter and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
SANDYVILLE, WV
WVNews

Meigs County commissioners hear Square One presentation

POMEROY, Ohio (WVNews) — The Meigs County Commissioners met in regular session Jan. 12 to address appropriations, board appointments and other matters. Present were President Jimmy Will, Vice President Zachary Manuel and Clerk Tonya Edwards. Member Shannon Miller was not present due to personal matters.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WVNews

Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers

Last week our site supervisor, Stephanie Rhodes’s husband, was in the hospital. We are thankful that he is back home. Get well ,Roger. Last week we played bingo. Our coverall winner was Sue Carter. The callers for the games were Cindy Knopp and myself.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

New police hires announced at Gallipolis City Commission meeting

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — New hires for the police department were announced, and the date for this year’s Winterfest was confirmed, during the Gallipolis City Commission meeting earlier this week. The meeting was called to order by Commission President Tony Gallagher, who then led the Pledge of...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WVNews

Mulberry Community Center grant

POMEROY, Ohio (WVNews) — The Mulberry Center was awarded a grant from the children of the late Vera Crow though the Meigs County Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund. Vera Crow was an active member...
POMEROY, OH
WVNews

Sheriff: Man arrested in Addison Township following barricade

ADDISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WV News) — One man was arrested Monday night in Addison Township following a standoff involving a barricaded individual. “At approximately 5:27 p.m. the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was called to respond to a residence on Swisher Hill Road, Addison Township, on a report of a male who had brandished a firearm and pointed it at a female at the residence,” said Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WVNews

Peace, contentment and alpacas abound at Cottageville farm

COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — When Karen Arbaugh turns down the road to her Cottageville farm, she immediately feels a sense of peace. Part of that comes from its location in rural Jackson County. Most of it comes from knowing what awaits her when she makes it to the place she shares with her husband, Ray.
COTTAGEVILLE, WV
WVNews

Traffic stop leads to high speed chase

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — According to a criminal complaint received at the Jackson County Magistrate’s office on January 17, a silver Chevrolet Malibu was pulled over for speeding on I-77 in Jackson County. The driver of the vehicle provided a copy of his California driver’s license and was identified as Andrew Nathaniel Lewis from Berkeley, California.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Comic book store opens in Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Shoppers on Main Street in Point Pleasant have a new shop to explore with the opening of Brown’s Corner last weekend. The shop specializes in comic books, cards and other pop-culture rarities. After years of buying comics and cards at conventions, Brown’s...
POINT PLEASANT, WV

