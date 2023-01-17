ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Gray and cooler with rain chances returning to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Overcast skies will be around for most of Saturday with rain chances increasing for the afternoon. The highest rain chances will focus themselves north of Orlando. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’ arrested in death of Orange County mother, sheriff’s office says | Why are some...
Florida Smash Beer Festival makes its way to Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. – If you’re looking for a smashing, good time look no further. The Florida Smash Beer Festival is making its way to Longwood, for an unforgettable day of sunshine, music and beer. The beer festival will take place at Reiter Park on Saturday, Jan. 28. [TRENDING:...
Troopers to hold ‘Move Over’ conference in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol announced a “Move Over” press conference in honor of Austin Gayne, who was fatally struck by a car while towing a truck in 2021. The conference comes as part of Move Over Month, which reminds Florida drivers that they’re required...
Orlando leaders to discuss new downtown safety measures

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando City Council will have its first reading of two proposed ordinances aimed at improving safety downtown at its meeting on Monday. “I’ve definitely heard of some stories coming from police officers and everything, and that a lot of activity has been going on around here. I know they wanna make some stops and things like that,” said Orlando resident, Moises Bonilla.
Fire damages Leesburg home, officials say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A fire damaged a home in Leesburg on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Leesburg Fire Rescue. Fire officials said they responded to a home on Dixie Avenue in Lake County in reference to a working fire. A photo posted on Facebook shows flames...
Take a photo, it’ll last longer: IMAGES art festival returns to New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Artists are going to be leaving more than footprints at the upcoming images festival in New Smyrna Beach. The 47th annual IMAGES: A Festival of the Arts will be held from Jan. 27-29 at Riverside Drive and Canal Street. The free event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 28, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 29.
Women changing the face of Central Florida law enforcement

ORLANDO, Fla. – When you or your family calls police for help, chances are the officers who arrive are going to be men. Law enforcement agencies in Central Florida told News 6 they have been working for years to recruit more women, but many said it has been a challenge.
EPCOT parking lots get new names, signage

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The historical changes happening at EPCOT are now moving beyond the theme park. On Friday, Walt Disney World revealed that EPCOT’s parking lot will be divided in twain with two new character-themed parking lots. [TRENDING: Why are some streetlights turning purple across Central Florida?...
Volusia County announces 2024 Teacher of the Year

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Vonda H. Morris from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange was named Volusia County Schools’ 2024 Teacher of the Year, according to a press release. Volusia County Schools said Morris was selected from 69 nominees from schools across the county and was one...
Red Cross volunteers install smoke alarms at Orange County mobile home park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – There were many thankful residents Saturday morning at Deerwood, a mobile home park in east Orange County. Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Central Florida went door to door making sure everyone had a working smoke alarm. They helped install the free alarms and also educated residents about the importance of having an escape plan.
Good Samaritan Society homeowners voice concerns over community selloff

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Following the announcement that Good Samaritan Society is selling off the Kissimmee Village community, News 6 spoke with residents who currently live there. Ray Rodriguez is a homeowner in the community and said, “Our biggest concern is that they’re gonna wanna change the whole area...
Sonic Prep Player of the Week: EJ ‘Jizzle’ James

ORLANDO, Fla. – Athletic talent can run in the family, and this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week is an example of that. EJ “Jizzle” James has athletic excellence in his blood. He is the son of former Miami Hurricane and NFL running back Edgerrin James. However, EJ James shines on the basketball court.
Orlando police locate missing 11-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orlando Police Department announced Sunday that 11-year-old Amarie Padovani de Aza had been located “safe and sound” late Saturday, according to a statement provided to News 6. ORIGINAL: The Orlando Police Department announced they are seeking the public’s help locating a missing...
Stars from ‘Star Wars’ series heading to Orlando for MegaCon

ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon is starting to round out the guest lineup for its March convention at the Orange County Convention Center. The convention added several stars on Thursday from Star Wars TV series, including Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze) and Emily Swallow (The Armorer) from “The Mandalorian,” Vivien Lyra Blair, who played young Princess Leia in “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and Ashley Eckstein, who played Ahsoka Tano in “The Clone Wars” animated series.
VIDEO: Double dognapper caught on camera, arrested in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Lakeland woman was arrested Thursday, accused in a double dognapping that was captured on camera, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Sherry Comer, 49, was recognized by someone who saw that footage after the dogs’ owner posted it to Facebook on Wednesday, the same day the theft was reported, deputies said.
