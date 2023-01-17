ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Joe, FL

Gulf Co. woman stands guard for kids

By Kelsey Peck
 5 days ago

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Before the sun even comes up, Mindie Fambro is starting her workday at Port St. Joe Elementary.

She’s standing by ready to make sure traffic keeps flowing and kids make it to campus safely.

“She’s always here,” said Principal Jessica Brock. “I can’t recall a day where she hasn’t been here. I’m sure there’s been one but I can’t remember.”

Brock said Fambro is very dedicated and has a great work ethic.

“She’s been our guard for 17 or 18 years now.”

Fambro was first hired by the Port St. Joe Police Department more or less temporarily when the crossing guard at the time quit. However, Fambro said she quickly fell in love with it.

“Our kids love her and know her and she’s always a friendly face,” said Brock.

Fambro said she had the option to move to a different school, but chose to stay with the Dolphins. She said she enjoys watching the kids grow up.

Sometimes it’s a small morning conversation or just a simple, ‘Have a good day,’ from Fambro. It’s always a familiar face to get their morning started.

