NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement
Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round
The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Sirianni’s wife Brett Ashley Cantwell
Nick Sirianni is the Philadelphia Eagles coach. He took over the 2017 Super Bowl winners last season, and it was his rookie year. The first year was marked by a 9-8 record and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason. This 2022, however, the team went 13-4, earning the top spot in both the NFC East and the entire conference. Sirianni will look to lead the Eagles past the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. However, his success did not come without massive support coming from his home. In that vein, let’s take a look at the life of Nick Sirianni’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.
Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained early this January, though it looks like he’s still far from returning to action. According to the latest updates on his status, Durant is still wearing a knee brace. He is also set to be re-evaluated early next week as his […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship
The NFC Championship Game is set after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. And 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a rather interesting remark about their opponents. Shanahan spoke with the media following his team’s victory on Sunday. Reporters asked him about his opponent next Sunday, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles. […] The post 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson will be fired up with latest Browns’ coaching move
Although the Cleveland Browns are coming off a losing season, Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb were given some good news Tuesday when the team officially brought back a key part of the offense for next season. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan extended his contract with the Browns, despite drawing interest from the New York Jets […] The post Deshaun Watson will be fired up with latest Browns’ coaching move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans
Throughout the week leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Joe Burrow heard the talk about a potential game with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on a neutral site. On Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Bengals were having none of that talk, […] The post Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers-Eagles news: Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy had unreal 11 TD face-off in 2019
Folks, it’s official: the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. Two young quarterbacks will each attempt to score on two of the best defenses in the NFL, and fans the world over will tune in to see which player, Jalen Hurts or Brock Purdy, is able […] The post 49ers-Eagles news: Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy had unreal 11 TD face-off in 2019 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Daniel Jones gets brutally honest on future in Giants
Despite losing in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants have plenty of reasons to be excited. Under the leadership of Brian Daboll, the team stormed their way to a playoff appearance AND a win against the Minnesota Vikings. Daniel Jones’ improvement under Daboll is a big reason for their success. […] The post Daniel Jones gets brutally honest on future in Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson guaranteed contract offer insulting compared to Deshaun Watson
The Baltimore Ravens have one huge offseason objective hovering over their heads: re-sign Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract. Based on their latest attempts per the NFL rumor mill to persuade their quarterback to sign on the dotted line, they may still be several million lacking in guaranteed money to get it done. According to […] The post RUMOR: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson guaranteed contract offer insulting compared to Deshaun Watson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 49ers issues that could spell disaster vs. Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers will play the Dallas Cowboys in the postseason for the second straight year. However, this time they’ll start the game as favorites at home rather than underdogs like they did in the Wild Card Round of the previous year. With that laid out, let’s look at some of the issues the […] The post 4 49ers issues that could spell disaster vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals’ riskiest MLB offseason move
The St. Louis Cardinals didn’t get the result they were expecting in the 2022 MLB Playoffs, but it’s hard to not be excited about what this team has done over the past few months. After crashing out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round for the third straight season, St. Louis has been hard […] The post Cardinals’ riskiest MLB offseason move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Bosa’s asking price from 49ers in extension talks
San Francisco 49ers’ defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been arguably the best defensive player in the NFL this season. Now, Bosa is looking to get paid like it. During the regular season, Bosa made a league-leading 18.5 sacks. He added 51 tackles, 19 for a loss and 48 quarterback hits as Bosa was named All-Pro […] The post Nick Bosa’s asking price from 49ers in extension talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Josh Allen is imploding,’ Bills QB gets harsh reality check from Kordell Stewart
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is considered one of the most dynamic and explosive quarterbacks in the NFL. However, former Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Kordell Stewart sounded the alarm about Allen’s recent play. “Josh Allen is imploding as we speak. He falls outside of the Top 5 for me.”@KSlash10 had THOUGHTS […] The post ‘Josh Allen is imploding,’ Bills QB gets harsh reality check from Kordell Stewart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott’s stern message after disappointing Cowboys exit vs. 49ers
It was the same old story for the Dallas Cowboys in their Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The defeat marks the 12th straight playoff appearance falling short of making the NFC Championship, let alone punching their ticket to the Super Bowl. Quarterback Dak Prescott was at the center of it […] The post Dak Prescott’s stern message after disappointing Cowboys exit vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes drops one-emoji reaction to Bengals beating Bills in Divisional Round
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in the AFC Championship in what is a repeat of last year’s exciting showdown. After the Bengals thwarted the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Patrick Mahomes tweeted out a single emoji in anticipation of the Chiefs’ rematch against the Bengals. Mahomes wasted no time […] The post Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes drops one-emoji reaction to Bengals beating Bills in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LaMelo Ball’s injury status upgrade will make Hornets fans smile
It looks like Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball won’t be on the sidelines for long. When Ball suffered a scary-looking left ankle injury last Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, it seemed he would be facing a lengthy spell healing and rehabbing his foot. Fortunately that doesn’t seem to be the case. Ball’s injury isn’t as […] The post LaMelo Ball’s injury status upgrade will make Hornets fans smile appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Daboll’s final message to Daniel Jones, Giants after rough loss to Eagles
The New York Giants may have failed to put up a fight against the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round, but head coach Brian Daboll doesn’t want Daniel Jones and the rest of the team to get discouraged by it. That is exactly the message he sent to the team following their 38-7 loss to […] The post Brian Daboll’s final message to Daniel Jones, Giants after rough loss to Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence’s bold promise to Jaguars fans after Chiefs loss
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. Lawrence took to Twitter after the game to share a bold promise with fans. “Tough night. Thank you to everyone that was with us on this ride. We will be back . […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s bold promise to Jaguars fans after Chiefs loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
