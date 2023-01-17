Read full article on original website
Sam Smith shares ‘Gloria’ title track, their “queer love hymn”
Sam Smith has shared the title track from their imminent new album ‘Gloria’, describing it as a “queer love hymn” – check it out below. Sam Smith – ‘Love Goes’ review: pop crooner leans further into heartbreak. ‘Gloria’ the album is set...
Headie One shares energetic new song ‘Martin’s Sofa’
Headie One has returned with his first new music of 2023 – watch the official video for new track ‘Martin’s Sofa’ below. The drill star ended 2022 by dropping collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’, which saw him teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced for London’s All Points East 2023
The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to play a huge gig in London for All Points East 2023 this summer – see the full line-up below and find ticket details here. The bands will head to Victoria Park on Friday, August 25, joining Stormzy‘s ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ as the second gig of the summer series.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Kanye West Brings North West, 9, On Dinner Date With New Wife Bianca Censori: Photos
Kanye West, 45, was photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu with wife, Bianca Censori, 28, on the evening of Jan. 22. Shortly after Kanye and Bianca arrived, the rapper’s daughter, North West, 9, was dropped off with a friend by her security team. North appeared to be joining her dad and new stepmom for dinner at the celeb hotspot, in photos you can see here. She wore a pair of ripped black pants and a black hoodie for the outing, pairing her look with her hair styled in long braids, colored pink and white.
Måneskin get “married” by Alessandro Michele to celebrate new album ‘RUSH!’
The members of Måneskin got “married” in a four-way “wedding” ceremony to celebrate the release of their new album, ‘RUSH!’. Spotify threw the Italian rockers the party at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy, in which they each professed their “eternal loyalty to one another”. The ceremony was officiated by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele, while Machine Gun Kelly, Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino were among the guests present for the band’s ‘nuptials’.
Måneskin address queerbaiting accusations: “We live every day very closely with people from the community”
Måneskin have addressed accusations of queerbaiting levelled against them. Although two members of the Italian rock band – bassist Victoria de Angelis and drummer Ethan Torchio – belong to the LGBTQ+ community, frontman Damiano David and guitarist Thomas Raggi have faced criticism for adopting a more gender-fluid style, often with makeup and high heels, despite being straight.
Grace Jones, Pavement, Roisin Murphy and more announced for Bluedot Festival 2023
Grace Jones, Pavement, Roisin Murphy and Leftfield have been announced to headline Bluedot Festival 2023. They will join the previously announced composer Max Richter at this year’s instalment of the music, science and culture festival which takes place at the Jodrell Bank Observatory, Cheshire from July 20–23, 2023.
Watch Rag N’ Bone Man perform with Barry from ‘Eastenders’
Rag N’ Bone Man made a surprise appearance on stage last night, joining Eastenders star Shaun Williamson in Tunbridge Wells. Williamson – most famous for playing Barry in the long-running soap opera – was hosting one of his ‘Barrioke’ events at the Forum venue in the Kent town on Saturday (January 21), where he sings along to chart-topping hits.
Bad Boy Chiller Crew lead line-up for Croatia’s Hideout Festival 2023
Croatia’s Hideout Festival has announced the second wave of acts to join its 2023 line-up. The festival will take place along Zrce Beach in Novalja, Croatia from June 25 to June 29. Joining this year’s line-up is English group Bad Boy Chiller Crew and US DJ and producer Honey Dijon, as well as DJs Hedex, LF System and Chase & Status.
Paramore’s Hayley Williams responds to NOFX’s Fat Mike’s past comments about her and emo nostalgia
‘s Hayley Williams has addressed suggestive comments she claimed NOFX‘s Fat Mike made about her when she was a teenager. The singer-songwriter was reflecting on emo nostalgia and headlining When We Were Young festival – the nostalgic emo-fest held over two weekend in Las Vegas last October – in a recent interview with Billboard, when she revealed her mixed feelings about the return to the scene.
Black Eyed Peas sue toy company over singing, pooping unicorn
Black Eyed Peas’ music publisher BMG Rights Management has taken legal action against a toy company over alleged similarities between one of their iconic tracks, and one sung by a pooping unicorn. The Poopsie Slime Surprise: Dancing Unicorn toy is created by MGA (the company behind Bratz). According to...
Charlie Cunningham processes grief on “hopeful” new single ‘Bird’s Eye View’
Charlie Cunningham has tackled the grief of losing his grandmother on new single ‘Bird’s Eye View’. Check it out below. The Oxford singer-songwriter, who has previously collaborated with The Maccabees’ Hugo and Felix White, has shared another taster of his upcoming third album ‘Frame’, dealing with the passing of his gran shortly after her 100th birthday.
Circa Waves reschedule 2023 UK tour due to illness
Circa Waves have had to push back their 2023 UK tour due to illness. The band were originally set to hit the road in February, but the dates have had to be moved to June due to frontman Kieran Shudall’s ongoing recovery from viral pericarditis, a type of heart inflammation.
Meet Me @ The Altar: “We’ve always wanted to be the biggest band in the world”
“We’ve always been an ambitious group,” Meet Me @ The Altar guitarist Téa Campbell tells NME over Zoom. “Since the start, we’ve always wanted world domination – and to be the biggest band in the world.”. And they’re well on their way. Since exploding...
‘League of Legends’ European Championship release catchy emo ballad ‘Heartbreaker’
The League of Legends European Championship (LEC) has released an emo rock ballad called ‘Heartbreaker’ to celebrate the broadcast’s return tomorrow (January 21) – watch it below. Like the broadcast’s 2021 song ‘Reckless With My Heart‘, ‘Heartbreaker”s lyrics revolve around League of Legends pro player Carl...
‘Warrior Nun’ fans buy billboard outside Netflix headquarters asking for a third season
Warrior Nun fans have rented a billboard outside of Netflix’s Los Angeles headquarters, asking for a third season. Netflix cancelled Warrior Nun last month, shortly after the release of its second season, despite the show reportedly scoring the highest audience ratings ever for a Netflix show. Since the cancellation,...
Drake teases new album and tour at Apollo Theater show with appearances from Dipset and 21 Savage
Drake performed a career-spanning SiriusXM concert at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night (January 21), while teasing a new album and tour and bringing out guests Dipset and 21 Savage. During the mammoth set, Drizzy performed tracks from all seven of his solo albums. Those included...
Lewis Capaldi reassures fans he’s “absolutely fine” after viral twitching footage sparks concern
Lewis Capaldi has reassured fans that he’s “absolutely fine” after a video of him twitching on stage sparked concern. The singer is currently on a UK and European tour that wraps in mid March. During a performance of his hit ‘Someone You Loved’ at his Liverpool show on Thursday (January 19), footage was taken of the singer twitching on stage, leading some to worry for his health.
Listen to Kali Uchis’ ethereal new single ‘I Wish You Roses’
Kali Uchis has dropped a new single, ‘I Wish You Roses’. The song, which is her first new music of 2023, follows her recent tracks ‘La Unica’ and ‘No Hay Ley’. The track is accompanied by suitably floral-themed visuals. Speaking about ‘I Wish Your...
