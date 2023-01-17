ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sam Smith shares ‘Gloria’ title track, their “queer love hymn”

Sam Smith has shared the title track from their imminent new album ‘Gloria’, describing it as a “queer love hymn” – check it out below. Sam Smith – ‘Love Goes’ review: pop crooner leans further into heartbreak. ‘Gloria’ the album is set...
Headie One shares energetic new song ‘Martin’s Sofa’

Headie One has returned with his first new music of 2023 – watch the official video for new track ‘Martin’s Sofa’ below. The drill star ended 2022 by dropping collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’, which saw him teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
Kanye West Brings North West, 9, On Dinner Date With New Wife Bianca Censori: Photos

Kanye West, 45, was photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu with wife, Bianca Censori, 28, on the evening of Jan. 22. Shortly after Kanye and Bianca arrived, the rapper’s daughter, North West, 9, was dropped off with a friend by her security team. North appeared to be joining her dad and new stepmom for dinner at the celeb hotspot, in photos you can see here. She wore a pair of ripped black pants and a black hoodie for the outing, pairing her look with her hair styled in long braids, colored pink and white.
Måneskin get “married” by Alessandro Michele to celebrate new album ‘RUSH!’

The members of Måneskin got “married” in a four-way “wedding” ceremony to celebrate the release of their new album, ‘RUSH!’. Spotify threw the Italian rockers the party at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy, in which they each professed their “eternal loyalty to one another”. The ceremony was officiated by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele, while Machine Gun Kelly, Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino were among the guests present for the band’s ‘nuptials’.
Måneskin address queerbaiting accusations: “We live every day very closely with people from the community”

Måneskin have addressed accusations of queerbaiting levelled against them. Although two members of the Italian rock band – bassist Victoria de Angelis and drummer Ethan Torchio – belong to the LGBTQ+ community, frontman Damiano David and guitarist Thomas Raggi have faced criticism for adopting a more gender-fluid style, often with makeup and high heels, despite being straight.
Grace Jones, Pavement, Roisin Murphy and more announced for Bluedot Festival 2023

Grace Jones, Pavement, Roisin Murphy and Leftfield have been announced to headline Bluedot Festival 2023. They will join the previously announced composer Max Richter at this year’s instalment of the music, science and culture festival which takes place at the Jodrell Bank Observatory, Cheshire from July 20–23, 2023.
Watch Rag N’ Bone Man perform with Barry from ‘Eastenders’

Rag N’ Bone Man made a surprise appearance on stage last night, joining Eastenders star Shaun Williamson in Tunbridge Wells. Williamson – most famous for playing Barry in the long-running soap opera – was hosting one of his ‘Barrioke’ events at the Forum venue in the Kent town on Saturday (January 21), where he sings along to chart-topping hits.
Bad Boy Chiller Crew lead line-up for Croatia’s Hideout Festival 2023

Croatia’s Hideout Festival has announced the second wave of acts to join its 2023 line-up. The festival will take place along Zrce Beach in Novalja, Croatia from June 25 to June 29. Joining this year’s line-up is English group Bad Boy Chiller Crew and US DJ and producer Honey Dijon, as well as DJs Hedex, LF System and Chase & Status.
Paramore’s Hayley Williams responds to NOFX’s Fat Mike’s past comments about her and emo nostalgia

‘s Hayley Williams has addressed suggestive comments she claimed NOFX‘s Fat Mike made about her when she was a teenager. The singer-songwriter was reflecting on emo nostalgia and headlining When We Were Young festival – the nostalgic emo-fest held over two weekend in Las Vegas last October – in a recent interview with Billboard, when she revealed her mixed feelings about the return to the scene.
Black Eyed Peas sue toy company over singing, pooping unicorn

Black Eyed Peas’ music publisher BMG Rights Management has taken legal action against a toy company over alleged similarities between one of their iconic tracks, and one sung by a pooping unicorn. The Poopsie Slime Surprise: Dancing Unicorn toy is created by MGA (the company behind Bratz). According to...
Charlie Cunningham processes grief on “hopeful” new single ‘Bird’s Eye View’

Charlie Cunningham has tackled the grief of losing his grandmother on new single ‘Bird’s Eye View’. Check it out below. The Oxford singer-songwriter, who has previously collaborated with The Maccabees’ Hugo and Felix White, has shared another taster of his upcoming third album ‘Frame’, dealing with the passing of his gran shortly after her 100th birthday.
Circa Waves reschedule 2023 UK tour due to illness

Circa Waves have had to push back their 2023 UK tour due to illness. The band were originally set to hit the road in February, but the dates have had to be moved to June due to frontman Kieran Shudall’s ongoing recovery from viral pericarditis, a type of heart inflammation.
Lewis Capaldi reassures fans he’s “absolutely fine” after viral twitching footage sparks concern

Lewis Capaldi has reassured fans that he’s “absolutely fine” after a video of him twitching on stage sparked concern. The singer is currently on a UK and European tour that wraps in mid March. During a performance of his hit ‘Someone You Loved’ at his Liverpool show on Thursday (January 19), footage was taken of the singer twitching on stage, leading some to worry for his health.
Listen to Kali Uchis’ ethereal new single ‘I Wish You Roses’

Kali Uchis has dropped a new single, ‘I Wish You Roses’. The song, which is her first new music of 2023, follows her recent tracks ‘La Unica’ and ‘No Hay Ley’. The track is accompanied by suitably floral-themed visuals. Speaking about ‘I Wish Your...

