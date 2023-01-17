Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Cat Burns to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards
It’s been confirmed that Cat Burns is set to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards next month. The BRIT Awards are due to take place February 11 at the O2 Arena and will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. Burns is nominated for two BRIT Awards, including Song Of...
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
NME
One of David Crosby’s final tweets was a funny take on heaven
Some of David Crosby’s last tweets saw him poking fun at the idea of heaven, calling ‘Eleanor Rigby’ the best song by The Beatles and praising Greta Thunberg. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He...
NME
Måneskin get “married” by Alessandro Michele to celebrate new album ‘RUSH!’
The members of Måneskin got “married” in a four-way “wedding” ceremony to celebrate the release of their new album, ‘RUSH!’. Spotify threw the Italian rockers the party at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy, in which they each professed their “eternal loyalty to one another”. The ceremony was officiated by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele, while Machine Gun Kelly, Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino were among the guests present for the band’s ‘nuptials’.
NME
Sam Smith shares ‘Gloria’ title track, their “queer love hymn”
Sam Smith has shared the title track from their imminent new album ‘Gloria’, describing it as a “queer love hymn” – check it out below. Sam Smith – ‘Love Goes’ review: pop crooner leans further into heartbreak. ‘Gloria’ the album is set...
Stevie Nicks Lists Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Of All Time
What music do the musical artists listen to? The beautiful thing about the medium is what a collaborative effort it is, with each new release contributing to the great well of inspiration and evolution. So even for icons like Stevie Nicks, picking 10 of the most beloved songs can result in a diverse list.
NME
Listen to Sløtface’s scuzzy new single ‘Nose’
Sløtface has shared another new single, ‘Nose’ – check it out below. The song is the latest song to be taken from the project’s upcoming EP, ‘AWAKE/ASLEEP’, whose release date has now been confirmed as February 24. Speaking about the track frontwoman Haley...
NME
Headie One shares energetic new song ‘Martin’s Sofa’
Headie One has returned with his first new music of 2023 – watch the official video for new track ‘Martin’s Sofa’ below. The drill star ended 2022 by dropping collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’, which saw him teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
NME
Watch footage of David Crosby’s last gig
Following the death of David Crosby, fans have been sharing footage of his last live performance. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is...
NME
Black Eyed Peas sue toy company over singing, pooping unicorn
Black Eyed Peas’ music publisher BMG Rights Management has taken legal action against a toy company over alleged similarities between one of their iconic tracks, and one sung by a pooping unicorn. The Poopsie Slime Surprise: Dancing Unicorn toy is created by MGA (the company behind Bratz). According to...
NME
Noel Gallagher’s new album title ‘Council Skies’ inspired by Sheffield artist Pete McKee
Noel Gallagher has explained how the title of his new album ‘Council Skies’ was inspired by Sheffield artist Pete McKee. Announced this week, the new album, Gallagher’s fourth studio record with the High Flying Birds, will arrive on June 2 via Sour Mash. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.
NME
Bad Boy Chiller Crew lead line-up for Croatia’s Hideout Festival 2023
Croatia’s Hideout Festival has announced the second wave of acts to join its 2023 line-up. The festival will take place along Zrce Beach in Novalja, Croatia from June 25 to June 29. Joining this year’s line-up is English group Bad Boy Chiller Crew and US DJ and producer Honey Dijon, as well as DJs Hedex, LF System and Chase & Status.
NME
Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel remix Caroline Polachek’s ‘Welcome To My Island’
Charli XCX and The 1975‘s George Daniel have remixed Caroline Polachek‘s new single ‘Welcome To My Island’ – check it out below. The track will appear on Polachek’s upcoming second album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’, which is due to be released digitally on Valentine’s Day (February 14).
NME
Drake teases new album and tour at Apollo Theater show with appearances from Dipset and 21 Savage
Drake performed a career-spanning SiriusXM concert at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night (January 21), while teasing a new album and tour and bringing out guests Dipset and 21 Savage. During the mammoth set, Drizzy performed tracks from all seven of his solo albums. Those included...
NME
Circa Waves reschedule 2023 UK tour due to illness
Circa Waves have had to push back their 2023 UK tour due to illness. The band were originally set to hit the road in February, but the dates have had to be moved to June due to frontman Kieran Shudall’s ongoing recovery from viral pericarditis, a type of heart inflammation.
NME
Mac DeMarco says he finds TikTok’s influence on the music industry “very depressing”
Mac DeMarco has commented on TikTok‘s influence on the music industry, saying he finds it “very depressing”. DeMarco’s comments came in an interview with Variety about his new instrumental album, ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’, in which he was asked whether he was grateful to have broken through in the time before TikTok. Although he said that his songs tend to do well on the platform, he said it found it “strange” that artists sometimes write music that’s engineered for TikTok success, or think going viral on there is how they can best make money.
NME
‘Babylon’ review: razzle dazzle meets rock debauchery in Old Hollywood epic
In a recent interview with NME, Margot Robbie described her new film Babylon as “overwhelming”, “insane” and “ridiculous”. The good news is that’s all true… which is also the bad news. Damien Chazelle’s bonkers biopic about the excess of Old Hollywood will bowl you over in the best way – but it might leave you scratching your head in confusion too.
NME
Meet Me @ The Altar announce debut album ‘Past // Present // Future’
Meet Me @ The Altar have announced their debut album ‘Past // Present // Future’ – get all the details on the LP below. The punk trio had previously said the record would arrive in 2022, but will now see the light of day on March 10.
Comments / 0