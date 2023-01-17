ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Cat Burns to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards

It’s been confirmed that Cat Burns is set to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards next month. The BRIT Awards are due to take place February 11 at the O2 Arena and will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. Burns is nominated for two BRIT Awards, including Song Of...
NME

Måneskin get “married” by Alessandro Michele to celebrate new album ‘RUSH!’

The members of Måneskin got “married” in a four-way “wedding” ceremony to celebrate the release of their new album, ‘RUSH!’. Spotify threw the Italian rockers the party at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy, in which they each professed their “eternal loyalty to one another”. The ceremony was officiated by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele, while Machine Gun Kelly, Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino were among the guests present for the band’s ‘nuptials’.
NME

Sam Smith shares ‘Gloria’ title track, their “queer love hymn”

Sam Smith has shared the title track from their imminent new album ‘Gloria’, describing it as a “queer love hymn” – check it out below. Sam Smith – ‘Love Goes’ review: pop crooner leans further into heartbreak. ‘Gloria’ the album is set...
DoYouRemember?

Stevie Nicks Lists Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Of All Time

What music do the musical artists listen to? The beautiful thing about the medium is what a collaborative effort it is, with each new release contributing to the great well of inspiration and evolution. So even for icons like Stevie Nicks, picking 10 of the most beloved songs can result in a diverse list.
NME

Listen to Sløtface’s scuzzy new single ‘Nose’

Sløtface has shared another new single, ‘Nose’ – check it out below. The song is the latest song to be taken from the project’s upcoming EP, ‘AWAKE/ASLEEP’, whose release date has now been confirmed as February 24. Speaking about the track frontwoman Haley...
NME

Headie One shares energetic new song ‘Martin’s Sofa’

Headie One has returned with his first new music of 2023 – watch the official video for new track ‘Martin’s Sofa’ below. The drill star ended 2022 by dropping collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’, which saw him teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
NME

Watch footage of David Crosby’s last gig

Following the death of David Crosby, fans have been sharing footage of his last live performance. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is...
COLORADO STATE
NME

Black Eyed Peas sue toy company over singing, pooping unicorn

Black Eyed Peas’ music publisher BMG Rights Management has taken legal action against a toy company over alleged similarities between one of their iconic tracks, and one sung by a pooping unicorn. The Poopsie Slime Surprise: Dancing Unicorn toy is created by MGA (the company behind Bratz). According to...
NME

Bad Boy Chiller Crew lead line-up for Croatia’s Hideout Festival 2023

Croatia’s Hideout Festival has announced the second wave of acts to join its 2023 line-up. The festival will take place along Zrce Beach in Novalja, Croatia from June 25 to June 29. Joining this year’s line-up is English group Bad Boy Chiller Crew and US DJ and producer Honey Dijon, as well as DJs Hedex, LF System and Chase & Status.
NME

Circa Waves reschedule 2023 UK tour due to illness

Circa Waves have had to push back their 2023 UK tour due to illness. The band were originally set to hit the road in February, but the dates have had to be moved to June due to frontman Kieran Shudall’s ongoing recovery from viral pericarditis, a type of heart inflammation.
NME

Mac DeMarco says he finds TikTok’s influence on the music industry “very depressing”

Mac DeMarco has commented on TikTok‘s influence on the music industry, saying he finds it “very depressing”. DeMarco’s comments came in an interview with Variety about his new instrumental album, ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’, in which he was asked whether he was grateful to have broken through in the time before TikTok. Although he said that his songs tend to do well on the platform, he said it found it “strange” that artists sometimes write music that’s engineered for TikTok success, or think going viral on there is how they can best make money.
NME

‘Babylon’ review: razzle dazzle meets rock debauchery in Old Hollywood epic

In a recent interview with NME, Margot Robbie described her new film Babylon as “overwhelming”, “insane” and “ridiculous”. The good news is that’s all true… which is also the bad news. Damien Chazelle’s bonkers biopic about the excess of Old Hollywood will bowl you over in the best way – but it might leave you scratching your head in confusion too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy