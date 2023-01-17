ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas reveals Historic Westside mural project

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bright colors and strong messages are surrounding the Historic Westside as a part of its newest community project. The City of Las Vegas announced the reveal of its mural project at the West Las Vegas Art Center on Saturday. The newest murals contribute to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tie the knot on Valentine's Day at The Little Vegas Chapel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — February, the month of love, is right around the corner, and if you're ready to tie the knot, The Little Vegas Chapel is ready to celebrate all the love. The chapel, located in the Neon Gateway near the famed Arts District, is celebrating Valentine's Day and National Wedding Month with a special package and week-long promotion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Chinatown Plaza kicks off Year of the Rabbit festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chinatown Plaza welcomed in the New Year with open arms as it kicked off its Year of the Rabbit festival. The Las Vegas community joined in honoring the Chinese New Year at the plaza's two-night celebration on Saturday. Guests were surrounded by local food trucks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

National Blonde Brownie Day offer at Dickey's Barbecue Pit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Start off Sunday morning with a toasty treat on National Blonde Brownie Day. Dickey's Barbecue Pit is making a sweet offer to celebrate National Blonde Brownie Day on Sunday, January 22. Each purchase of Dickey’s iconic Big Yellow Cup will come with a free blondie...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pirate Fest to return to Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fantasy fans are sailing their ships to Las Vegas for this year's Pirate Fest. The largest Pirate and Fantasy Renaissance Festival in the West is making its return to Craig Ranch Park on March 25 -26 from 10 a.m - 7 p.m. The family fun...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Keep Memory Alive announces lineup for 26th annual Power of Love Gala

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Keep Memory Alive has announced the lineup of entertainers participating in the 26th annual Power of Love gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Performances and appearances by many include Paula Abdul, Alice Cooper, Kevin Cronin, Nikki Glaser, Chad Kroeger, John Mayer,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Grand Canal Shoppes to host Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon-cutting ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Lunar New Year is finally here, and the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is ready to celebrate. The Grand Canal Shoppes invites guests to join them in celebrating the Year of the Rabbit as they host the official Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26, at noon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Aria Resort welcomes Wagyumafia, Japanese pop-up dinner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Toyko-based restaurant is cooking up to bring an exclusive wagyu experience to Las Vegas. Wagyumafia is coming in hot to introduce an all-Wagyu Omakase-style pop-up dinner. The private dining experience will be held inside Jean Georges Steakhouse at ARIA Resort & Casino on Tuesday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

SNAP benefits will soon reduce, Las Vegas nonprofits here to help

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With inflation and high food costs already adding stress to families, now putting food on the table is going to become even harder for some. SNAP benefits will soon be cut back from pandemic levels and that can mean a cut of hundreds of dollars for families that need it the most.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

2023 Crab Fest tickets are selling fast — here’s how to get them

In the dry desert environment of Pahrump, opportunities to feast on fresh seafood are few and far between but this February, those with a taste for succulent crab can do just that during the 2023 Crab Fest. This event is about much more than just serving up the finest crustaceans,...
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Mental Health Matters: National Hugging Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Hugging Day is approaching, and studies show how hugs can be a big help to those around you. Find out in the video above how hugging can help reduce women's stress.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate Chinese New Year at the Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with amazing photo opportunities, festive complimentary live entertainment, a lavish gift with purchase and of course, the renowned 12th annual Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Blake Shelton breaks ground on Ole Red in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his country style to Las Vegas. Ole Red broke ground at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Thursday. Shelton kicked off the event with a Q&A and live performances from past contestants of "The Voice." His restaurant features a 3-floor, 27,000-square-foot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada School Choice Coalition hosts Las Vegas School Choice Fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada School Choice Coalition hosted this year's Las Vegas School Choice Fair on Saturday. The goal is to raise public awareness about quality school choice programs offered to parents in the Clark County School District. There were informative sessions about the different types of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Bigger Than Roe' protest held on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Although the Supreme Court overturned the decision last year, women's marches demanding protection of abortion rights took place across the country. One of the most visual marches was held on the Las Vegas Strip. Women and...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy