NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Las Vegas Legal Judge David Barker Commits Suicide One Year After Ethics Probe ResignationcreteLas Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas reveals Historic Westside mural project
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bright colors and strong messages are surrounding the Historic Westside as a part of its newest community project. The City of Las Vegas announced the reveal of its mural project at the West Las Vegas Art Center on Saturday. The newest murals contribute to the...
news3lv.com
Tie the knot on Valentine's Day at The Little Vegas Chapel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — February, the month of love, is right around the corner, and if you're ready to tie the knot, The Little Vegas Chapel is ready to celebrate all the love. The chapel, located in the Neon Gateway near the famed Arts District, is celebrating Valentine's Day and National Wedding Month with a special package and week-long promotion.
news3lv.com
Chinatown Plaza kicks off Year of the Rabbit festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chinatown Plaza welcomed in the New Year with open arms as it kicked off its Year of the Rabbit festival. The Las Vegas community joined in honoring the Chinese New Year at the plaza's two-night celebration on Saturday. Guests were surrounded by local food trucks...
news3lv.com
National Blonde Brownie Day offer at Dickey's Barbecue Pit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Start off Sunday morning with a toasty treat on National Blonde Brownie Day. Dickey's Barbecue Pit is making a sweet offer to celebrate National Blonde Brownie Day on Sunday, January 22. Each purchase of Dickey’s iconic Big Yellow Cup will come with a free blondie...
news3lv.com
Pirate Fest to return to Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fantasy fans are sailing their ships to Las Vegas for this year's Pirate Fest. The largest Pirate and Fantasy Renaissance Festival in the West is making its return to Craig Ranch Park on March 25 -26 from 10 a.m - 7 p.m. The family fun...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas community march kicks off in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many gathered in North Las Vegas to kick off a community march to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Stretch for Change Foundation hosted its Let Freedom Ring assembly on Saturday. Locals joined in the march from the MLK statue to the Pearson Community...
news3lv.com
Keep Memory Alive announces lineup for 26th annual Power of Love Gala
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Keep Memory Alive has announced the lineup of entertainers participating in the 26th annual Power of Love gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Performances and appearances by many include Paula Abdul, Alice Cooper, Kevin Cronin, Nikki Glaser, Chad Kroeger, John Mayer,...
news3lv.com
Grand Canal Shoppes to host Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon-cutting ceremony
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Lunar New Year is finally here, and the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is ready to celebrate. The Grand Canal Shoppes invites guests to join them in celebrating the Year of the Rabbit as they host the official Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26, at noon.
Why coyotes are being spotted in the Las Vegas valley
Doug Nielsen, Nevada Department of Wildlife Education Supervisor, said coyotes enter the city due to urban sprawl and the decades long drought impacting the region.
news3lv.com
Aria Resort welcomes Wagyumafia, Japanese pop-up dinner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Toyko-based restaurant is cooking up to bring an exclusive wagyu experience to Las Vegas. Wagyumafia is coming in hot to introduce an all-Wagyu Omakase-style pop-up dinner. The private dining experience will be held inside Jean Georges Steakhouse at ARIA Resort & Casino on Tuesday,...
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park
A Las Vegas man, Norman Coles recorded video of a pack of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons and crossed the street into Sunset Park.
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days. ‘No […]
news3lv.com
SNAP benefits will soon reduce, Las Vegas nonprofits here to help
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With inflation and high food costs already adding stress to families, now putting food on the table is going to become even harder for some. SNAP benefits will soon be cut back from pandemic levels and that can mean a cut of hundreds of dollars for families that need it the most.
pvtimes.com
2023 Crab Fest tickets are selling fast — here’s how to get them
In the dry desert environment of Pahrump, opportunities to feast on fresh seafood are few and far between but this February, those with a taste for succulent crab can do just that during the 2023 Crab Fest. This event is about much more than just serving up the finest crustaceans,...
news3lv.com
Mental Health Matters: National Hugging Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Hugging Day is approaching, and studies show how hugs can be a big help to those around you. Find out in the video above how hugging can help reduce women's stress.
news3lv.com
Celebrate Chinese New Year at the Venetian
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with amazing photo opportunities, festive complimentary live entertainment, a lavish gift with purchase and of course, the renowned 12th annual Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26.
news3lv.com
Blake Shelton breaks ground on Ole Red in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his country style to Las Vegas. Ole Red broke ground at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Thursday. Shelton kicked off the event with a Q&A and live performances from past contestants of "The Voice." His restaurant features a 3-floor, 27,000-square-foot...
news3lv.com
Latin pop group RBD returns to the stage after 15 years with 'Soy Rebelde Tour'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get your red ties and pink cowboy hats ready Las Vegas, Latin pop group multi-generational phenomenon RBD returns after 15 years with an international tour. The "Soy Rebelde Tour" is set to include 26 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The tour will...
news3lv.com
Nevada School Choice Coalition hosts Las Vegas School Choice Fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada School Choice Coalition hosted this year's Las Vegas School Choice Fair on Saturday. The goal is to raise public awareness about quality school choice programs offered to parents in the Clark County School District. There were informative sessions about the different types of...
news3lv.com
'Bigger Than Roe' protest held on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Although the Supreme Court overturned the decision last year, women's marches demanding protection of abortion rights took place across the country. One of the most visual marches was held on the Las Vegas Strip. Women and...
