Police found skinned animal left in a bag in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a bag was located on the side of the road that contained a skinned animal. Around 1:15 p.m. on January 22, police found a small bag on the side of Route K. The bag had a near unidentifiable body of a skinned animal. While currently unclear, police believe it to have been a coyote or even a dog.
Sikeston DPS investigating shooting death
Illinois State police have identified 26 year old Robert Delmore Jr. as the man who was shot and killed in Carbondale early Saturday morning. According to the Graves County Sheriff's office, 39 year old Toni Chambers of Mayfield admitted to possessing meth and drug paraphernalia. 1 dead after shooting in...
1 dead after shooting in Carbondale
According to the Graves County Sheriff's office, 39 year old Toni Chambers of Mayfield admitted to possessing meth and drug paraphernalia. The nationwide manhunt for the five escaped inmates from St. Francois is over. Butler County Sheriff speaks on 4 inmates Missouri arrested in Butler County. Updated: 14 hours ago.
Sikeston police investigate overnight double homicide
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety are currently investigating a double homicide that happened overnight. Around 3 a.m. on January 22, police were contacted after someone heard multiple shots fired in the 800 block of Southwest Street. When officers responded, they found a married couple inside a car, both with gunshot wounds.
Man wanted on active warrants in Alexander County arrested in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been taken into custody after being found in Cape Girardeau. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department about a vehicle crossing the bridge from Illinois into Missouri. The Sheriff’s Office informed Cape Girardeau Police that there...
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
Kiwanis Bunny Hop coming in April
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for something fun to do when Spring comes and the weather warms up, the Kiwanis Bunny Hop is coming to Paducah in the next few months. Those attending will get to chance to support the community by running, walking, and even hopping...
Mayfield, Ky. man arrested for failure to appear in court on several drug-related charges
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man with a warrant in McCracken Co. was charged for failure to appear in court. On January 21, AJ Jackson, 35, from Mayfield, Ky. was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department on a warrant. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Jackson failed...
Police identify Carbondale shooting victim; ISP to investigate
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are searching for suspect who shot and killed a man in Carbondale, Ill. In the early morning of Saturday, January 21, Carbondale police officers arrived at the 800 block of East Grand Avenue in response to a death investigation. Police said they found a man...
Man charged in connection with Cape Girardeau county vehicle thefts
Has inflation peaked? Plus, news on retail sales, annual report on labor union | Money Talks 1/20/23. A look at retail sales and changes listed in the annual report on labor union membership from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Four of these inmates remain...
Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after COVID lockdowns
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after dealing with COVID lockdowns. That’s good news for Metropolis, where the city gets the lion’s share of local tax revenue from its casino. The city of Metropolis uses that tax revenue for roads, police, fire and much more....
Cape Central comes back from double-digit deficit to defeat Jackson on the road
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central completed their season sweep over rival Jackson on Friday night, 53-47. The Class 5 No. 1 ranked Tigers remain undefeated, improving to 18-0. Cameron Williams, Ty’SeanDre’ Edwards and Jaydon Reynolds were a big reason Cape Central was able to claw back from down double-digits in the second half.
