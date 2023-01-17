ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Police found skinned animal left in a bag in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a bag was located on the side of the road that contained a skinned animal. Around 1:15 p.m. on January 22, police found a small bag on the side of Route K. The bag had a near unidentifiable body of a skinned animal. While currently unclear, police believe it to have been a coyote or even a dog.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston DPS investigating shooting death

Illinois State police have identified 26 year old Robert Delmore Jr. as the man who was shot and killed in Carbondale early Saturday morning. According to the Graves County Sheriff's office, 39 year old Toni Chambers of Mayfield admitted to possessing meth and drug paraphernalia. 1 dead after shooting in...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

1 dead after shooting in Carbondale

According to the Graves County Sheriff's office, 39 year old Toni Chambers of Mayfield admitted to possessing meth and drug paraphernalia. The nationwide manhunt for the five escaped inmates from St. Francois is over. Butler County Sheriff speaks on 4 inmates Missouri arrested in Butler County. Updated: 14 hours ago.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Sikeston police investigate overnight double homicide

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety are currently investigating a double homicide that happened overnight. Around 3 a.m. on January 22, police were contacted after someone heard multiple shots fired in the 800 block of Southwest Street. When officers responded, they found a married couple inside a car, both with gunshot wounds.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Kiwanis Bunny Hop coming in April

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for something fun to do when Spring comes and the weather warms up, the Kiwanis Bunny Hop is coming to Paducah in the next few months. Those attending will get to chance to support the community by running, walking, and even hopping...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Police identify Carbondale shooting victim; ISP to investigate

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are searching for suspect who shot and killed a man in Carbondale, Ill. In the early morning of Saturday, January 21, Carbondale police officers arrived at the 800 block of East Grand Avenue in response to a death investigation. Police said they found a man...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after COVID lockdowns

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after dealing with COVID lockdowns. That’s good news for Metropolis, where the city gets the lion’s share of local tax revenue from its casino. The city of Metropolis uses that tax revenue for roads, police, fire and much more....
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

Cape Central comes back from double-digit deficit to defeat Jackson on the road

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central completed their season sweep over rival Jackson on Friday night, 53-47. The Class 5 No. 1 ranked Tigers remain undefeated, improving to 18-0. Cameron Williams, Ty’SeanDre’ Edwards and Jaydon Reynolds were a big reason Cape Central was able to claw back from down double-digits in the second half.
JACKSON, MO

