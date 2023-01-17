Read full article on original website
Ray L. Ferber Jr. (February 7, 1955 – January 19, 2023)
Ray L. Ferber Jr., 67, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Ferber fought a courageous battle since May of 2022. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 22, 2023
Today – A 20 percent chance of snow after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Tonight – A 30...
Area boys swimming results from Lander Invite
January 22, 2023 — Area boys’ swim teams from Green River, Rock Springs, and Lyman competed in Saturday’s 15-team Bruce Gresly Invite in Lander. In the team competition, Lander won the championship with 291 team points. Buffalo (224 points) was second, with Green River third at 133 points. Rock Springs finished fifth in the team scoring (110) with Lyman twelfth at 53 points.
GRHS hosted Dance/Cheer Spirit Showcase tonight
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Tonight was the Spirit Showcase for the Green River High School Cheer and Dance teams. They are both heading off to State in Casper, Wyoming on Jan. 27. Before heading off, they showed off their routines for the audience to see. They each were able to perform a few times to help perfect their performance.
Prospectors drop high scoring road contest
January 21, 2023 — Goals were plenty Friday night as the Rock Springs Prospectors lost to the Idaho Falls Spud Kings 11-6 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Idaho Fall jumped on the visiting Prospectors early with four goals in the first 13 minutes of play. Rock Springs appeared to get back into the contest on a goal by Jorie Boyd, followed 23 seconds later by another score by Dominik Griessmer to cut the Spud Kings’ lead to 4-2. But Idaho Falls would respond with two more goals before the period came to an end to lead 6-2.
Reda Mae Warren (April 13, 1938 – December 25, 2022)
Reda Mae Warren, 83, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Columbia University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Mrs. Warren died following a lengthy illness. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Living Hope Baptist Church, 295 Munroe Avenue, Green River, Wyoming.
Saturday area high school sports results
Jackson 76 – Green River 66 (Boys) Rock Springs 56 – Cody 28 (Boys) Pinedale 65 – Mountain View 58 (Boys) Saratoga 55 – Farson-Eden 29 (Boys) Green River 63 – Jackson 10 (Girls) Cody 58 – Rock Springs 31 (Girls) Pinedale 59 –...
GRHS Boys Basketball fall short to Jackson
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Today the Green River Wolves Boys Basketball went up against Jackson Hole in Green River. Boys lost against Jackson, 66-76. To cheer on the teams, GRHS introduced ways to bring up morale. Today was military night where students were encouraged to dress up in red, white, and blue. Next weekend is cowboy night, with the girls starting the game off at 3:30 p.m. and the boys at 5:00 p.m.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 20 – January 21, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GRHS Girls Basketball wins against Jackson Hole
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Today the Green River Wolves Girls Basketball went up against Jackson Hole in Green River. Girls won against Jackson, 63-10. To cheer on the teams, GRHS introduced ways to bring up morale and dress up. Today was military night where students were encouraged to dress up in red, white, and blue. Next weekend is cowboy night, with the girls starting the game off at 3:30 p.m. and the boys at 5:00 p.m.
Maggie Smith signs letter of intent for wrestling
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Today, Rock Springs High School student Maggie Smith signed her letter of intent with Colorado Mesa University in Colorado. She will continue to wrestle with them in the 170-190 lbs upper-weight division. Smith will be the first girl to sign from Rock Springs High School for wrestling.
Rock Springs Tigers flourish against Cody, Lady Tigers fall
January 21 – The Rock Springs Tigers basketball team hit the court at home today against the Cody Fillies. After taking a big lead in the first half, the Tigers cruised to a 56-28 win in front of the home crowd. The Lady Tigers dropped their contest against Cody...
2023 Tiger Cheerleaders, Tiger Rhythm Dance Team Seniors honored
January 21 – In between the Rock Springs Tiger Basketball games tonight, the 2023 Cheerleading and Tiger Rhythm Dance team seniors were recognized. A small excerpt for each senior was read, including their high school accolades, and their plans after graduating. Congratulations to all the graduating seniors!
