Everything to Know About Chase Sui Wonders After Pete Davidson PDA Pics

Watch: Martha Stewart Reveals If She'd DATE Pete Davidson. The King of Staten Island may have found a new queen. Pete Davidson seemingly confirmed his romance with Chase Sui Wonders on Jan. 19, during a packed PDA-packed outing to Universal Studios Hollywood. The pair—who co-starred in the 2022 horror comedy...
Matt Shively Reveals Lopez vs Lopez's Surprising Connections to True Jackson, VP

Working on Lopez vs Lopez has been a reunion of sorts for star Matt Shively. Before he was starring alongside George and Mayan Lopez on the NBC sitcom, the actor got his big break on the Nickelodeon series True Jackson, VP—which starred Keke Palmer as the show's titular teen fashion designer. And as it turns out, the two shows share a few surprising connections.
Britney Spears Shares the Meaning Behind Her Justin Timberlake Post

Watch: Britney Spears Makes RARE Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake. Britney Spears is clarifying that she has no toxic intentions. The pop star explained the meaning behind her since-deleted Jan. 17 Instagram post, which showed a throwback photo of her and ex Justin Timberlake wearing matching basketball uniforms. "The pic...
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's New Name Revealed

Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner just revealed that her baby boy with Travis Scott has a brand-new identity. After initially naming their newborn Wolf Webster, the makeup mogul and the rapper decided to select a new moniker for their son. And it is (drumroll please)…Aire Webster.
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kylie Jenner Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Son Aire's New Name

Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner is clearing the air on the pronunciation of her son's new name. On Jan. 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that her and Travis Scott's baby boy, their second child, is named Aire, more than 10 months after she announced that they had changed his original name, which was Wolf. After Instagram fan page @kyliesnapchat shared the news about the child's new name, with the caption, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Kylie commented, "AIR" with a red heart emoji.
Ireland Baldwin says ‘pregnancy is hard’—especially when dealing with ‘idiots as family’

Even though it’s hard hearing about how badly others are struggling, it’s almost a breath of fresh air when people with a public platform get candid about life’s hardships. Ireland Baldwin, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared a very authentic account of the difficulties she’s experienced while pregnant—all while feeling grateful at the same time.
OREGON STATE
Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler Have a Hilarious Parks and Recreation Reunion on SNL

Watch: Aubrey Plaza Describes Hit Series White Lotus S2 in 3 Words. Leslie Knope and April Ludgate are together again!. While hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live for the first time, The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza delighted fans further by having a surprise reunion with her Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler, a former SNL cast member.
Simone Biles Manifesting Her Wheaties Box Is More Proof She's the G.O.A.T.

Watch: Why Simone Biles Is The G.O.A.T. Dreams come true when you set your mind to it. Just ask Simone Biles. Years before she stuck a perfect landing on the front of a Wheaties box, the four-time Olympic gold medalist actually kept a homemade version that had her face on it in her childhood bedroom. In an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, Simone—who is now an actual partner of Wheaties and Friends of the Children, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to the ongoing mentorship of youth—looked back at how she manifested the collaboration.
