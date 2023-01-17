It's felt like an especially frigid winter in most places in the U.S. this year. While I don't normally complain about the cold (that's because I spent years living in Illinois, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, and now live in New York), the last couples weeks in December had my entire body in a constant state of shiver. Unfortunately for me, my eczema-prone skin was not having it. The culmination of bone-chilling winds, single-digit weather, and the sizzling hot radiator left my skin more parched and flaky than the previous months. Thankfully, I've spent the last few weeks of 2022 trying an array of eczema skin-care products and nailed down a routine that has *finally* quelled my flare-ups.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO