Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Las Vegas Legal Judge David Barker Commits Suicide One Year After Ethics Probe ResignationcreteLas Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
Related
This $15 Retinol Has 5k 5-Star Reviews On Amazon, and Dermatologists Love it for Winter Skin
Retinoids are a fickle bunch. A product that feels great on one person's skin can be entirely too strong for another's, which can make it difficult to find a product that works well on your complexion—especially if you're looking for one that won't break the bank. That's what makes the retinol cream from Simplified Skin so special: It's only $15, and has earned over five thousand five-star reviews on Amazon. The reason it's so universally beloved? It's ultra-effective and full of moisturizing ingredients that minimize irritation.
3 Cozy, Heart-Healthy Teas That’ll Spark Joy (and Fight Inflammation) With Every Sip
Something about the first sip of hot tea on a cold and dreary winter day can instantly soothe your soul and fill your heart with joy. But aside from its naturally warming and soothing effect, research has shown that tea has several heart-healthy properties that can help support your cardiovascular system. According to a study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, tea drinkers tend to have lower death rates from cardiovascular disease, including heart attack and stroke.
The 6 Most Delicious (and Effective) Egg Substitutes for Cooking and Baking
Peanut butter and oats are to your pantry as eggs are to your refrigerator: These pantry staples are not only delicious, but ubiquitous across recipes and cuisines and packed with nutrients. That being said, eggs are perishable—meaning they won't exactly last as long as that box of instant oatmeal packets—and...
I Used a Drugstore ‘Anti-Breakage’ Shampoo for 2 Weeks, and My Fine, Thin Hair Looks Noticeably Thicker
When a recent consumer panel revealed half of all U.S. women have fine or thin hair impacted by breakage—and two out of three of them don’t do anything about it because they don’t know how—Nexxus's scientists sprang into action to find a fix. Their work focused on studying hair proteins to identify the underlying causes of breakage, and what they discovered in the process led to the formulation of the brand's new Unbreakable Care Collection, a three-step system designed to build fullness and keep fine hair intact.
You’re Probably Not Washing Your Tub Thoroughly—This Viral Electric Scrubber Will Make Sure It’s Squeaky Clean at All Times
Ask people what their least favorite chore is, and you're likely to find that cleaning the bathroom is at the top of the list. Not surprising as smelly toilets, dried, toothpaste-encrusted sinks, and moldy bathroom tiles do drive a really hard bargain for favorite chore. But the hardest thing to clean (ahem... the bathtub) can be especially grueling on your knees and lower back, making it gross and painful. Fortunately, #cleantok—which boasts 61.5 billion views on TikTok—is here to the rescue. There, you'll find tons of inspo on DIY cleaning hacks and lifesaving tools, including this viral electric bathtub scrubber which will make cleaning the bathroom much less of a chore.
‘I’m an RD, and This Is the Digestion-Boosting Smoothie I Make Every Day’
Fact: Lots of people deal with digestive discomfort. Fiction: Talking about it is seriously off-limits. It’s time to reframe the digestion conversation and get on good terms with your gut—because prioritizing your digestive health can give you tons of insight into your overall well-being, and it’s a lot simpler (and more delicious) than you might think.
‘I’ve Been a Dentist for 28 Years, and This Is the Only Toothpaste Brand I Recommend’
Not all toothpastes are created equal. "When a person considers the steps most dentists reinforce, finding a great toothpaste doesn't normally come to mind," says Marianna Weiner, DDS, a leading cosmetic dentist in Brooklyn, New York. "But I believe a healthy mouth starts with your toothpaste. I say this because when you brush you are either helping your enamel protect your teeth or harming it."
Latex Mattresses Are Especially Beneficial for People With Back Pain and Joint Issues—These Are the 9 Best Ones a Sleep Tech Recommends
Every back, side, and stomach sleeper can relate to ache-y joints, back pain, sweaty back, and shoulder irritation. While temporary, these small discomforts can quickly convert your stellar snooze into a night of tossing and turning. Sure, pillows for back pain and lumbar support pillows can help, but if you're experiencing continuous aches and pains, you'll likely find yourself pointing fingers to your mattress—perhaps a latex mattress (we'll get into this more in a second)—which should be changed every 10 years, per a sleep expert.
Coffee Irritating Your Stomach? You’re Likely Drinking It Too Fast, Says an RD
For those of us who love our coffee, there may be times when it doesn’t seem to love us back. For instance, we might feel more jittery than usual when drinking coffee on an empty stomach or after a poor night’s rest. And sometimes, that java doesn’t really sit well with our digestion. There could be a few reasons why your gut’s a bit worse for wear upon getting in your coffee fix—and it turns out that the speed in which you finish your cup could be one of them.
My Eczema Is Flaring Up—These 5 Products Are Helping My Skin Get Through Severely Dry, Cold Weather
It's felt like an especially frigid winter in most places in the U.S. this year. While I don't normally complain about the cold (that's because I spent years living in Illinois, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, and now live in New York), the last couples weeks in December had my entire body in a constant state of shiver. Unfortunately for me, my eczema-prone skin was not having it. The culmination of bone-chilling winds, single-digit weather, and the sizzling hot radiator left my skin more parched and flaky than the previous months. Thankfully, I've spent the last few weeks of 2022 trying an array of eczema skin-care products and nailed down a routine that has *finally* quelled my flare-ups.
We Tested and Compared the 2 Most Popular Non-Toxic Cleaning Brands for 3 Months—These Are the Products Worth Your Attention
From our beauty routines to our closets, it’s finally starting to feel like everything around us is getting a (long overdue) sustainability refresh. Now we don’t want to say we told you so, but we kind of knew the sustainability wave would inevitably change our cleaning routines, and we’re so glad it did. Household cleaning products from hand and dish soap, to sprays and laundry detergents, are some of the biggest waste drivers around. And a disturbing 91 percent of plastic bottles (yes, even the empty cleaning sprays you toss in the recycling bin) don't actually get recycled.
4 Ways To Refresh and Declutter Your Medicine Cabinet, According to a Professional Organizer
Whether or not you actually have a medicine cabinet above your sink, the reality is it probably wouldn't fit all the various creams, pills, and other miscellaneous items you categorize as your "health stuff." Not to mention the fact that a sizable portion of important medical information is on your phone or the cloud at this point. So, when it comes to organizing all of this junk (for lack of a better word), you may have to think a bit outside the box, or medicine cabinet, in this case.
‘I’m an RD, and These Are the 5 Gut-Friendly Foods I Keep Stocked in My Freezer at All Times’
Whether you come from an ingredient household or not, having a few RD-approved frozen food staples in your fridge at all times is never a bad idea, especially when you’ve had an incredibly busy day juggling a CVS-receipt-long list of tasks to accomplish. If you're following along with Well+Good's...
This Brightening, De-Puffing Eye Cream Fights Dark Circles and Makes Me Look Instantly More Awake
Deepica Mutyala has dealt with dark circles and discoloration her entire life, and her know-how about treating them is what inspired her to create Live Tinted, a beauty brand dedicated to addressing these concerns. "I’ve been on a mission to create accessible solutions for hyperpigmentation and dark circles," says Mutyala, who has already made great strides in that direction with the invention of Live Tinted's color-correcting sticks and discoloration-fighting serum. Now, she's taking her mission one step further with the launch of Superhue Brightening Eye Cream.
7 Peppermint-Infused Scalp Serums To Boost Hair Health and Encourage Growth
Your hair needs oxygen and nutrients to thrive—both of which are delivered via blood flow to your scalp. With that in mind, it makes sense that there's a direct correlation between your circulatory system and the health of your hair: the better your circulation is, the more efficiently these essentials are distributed to your follicles, which can encourage hair growth and improve the overall appearance of your strands.
Derms Call Ceramides ‘The Best Ingredient for Strengthening Skin,’ and This Body Cream Has Five Different Types of ‘Em
Strong skin is healthy skin. A well-fortified barrier retains hydration, maintains elasticity, and better resists injury, all of which are critical for keeping your skin functioning properly as the first line of defense against the elements. During the winter months, the cold, dry air works overtime to weaken this system, which is why ceramides—aka dermatologists' favorite skin-strengthening ingredient—should be considered a non-negotiable part of your routine. Thankfully, the new body cream from Nécessaire contains five different types of 'em.
The New ‘Bright Start’ Eye Cream Uses a Gentler Plant-Based Retinol To De-Puff, Brighten, and Smooth Grumpy Under Eye Skin
We're going into week three of the New Year and I have already failed at one of my biggest resolutions: getting enough sleep. I like to tell myself that I’m still getting accustomed to the new year, and these changes can naturally take some time. However, this setback has had some unsavory consequences, one being that I've looked like a straight-up zombie. It’s pretty obvious when I don’t get enough sleep. I’m clumsy, grumpy, and worst of all, my eyes are puffy, dry, and tired-looking.
This 10-Minute Ancient Grain Breakfast Bowl Packs Every Nutrient You Need in the Morning: Protein, Fiber, and Antioxidants
If you're following along with Well+Good's 2023 ReNew Year program, you already know just how much Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN, owner of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition and cookbook author of Eating from Our Roots, loves cooking with ancient grains like quinoa, amaranth, sorghum, and fonio. But if you're new to using these delicious, nutrient-dense foods in your dishes at home, know that cooking with ancient grains couldn't be easier.
Amazon Shoppers Claim This AI-Powered Toothbrush ‘Totally Changed’ Their Oral-Hygiene Routines—And It’s 20% Off
Maybe it’s my health anxiety—the traumatic cavity fillings and continued fear of the dentist—but I’m a bit intense about my oral hygiene. I’ll do anything and everything I can at home to make in-office cleanings and check-ups as painless as possible. Beyond the standard twice daily brushing and flossing, I think a lot about how my oral-care "tools" can optimize my routine. I’ve tried the analog approach and used a manual, soft-bristled toothbrush, the fully silicone kind that are supposed to polish teeth while brushing, and the electric ones that use sonic pulses to clean teeth, but nothing really wowed me until I tried the Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush ($200).
Well+Good
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0