Balanced attack earns Waterloo boys first conference win

The Waterloo boys basketball team continues to shake off old demons under the direction of first year head coach Jared Brown. Earlier this season, the Pirates strung together back-to-back wins for the program’s first winning streak in over a year. Another major milestone was surpassed on Thursday, Jan. 12 as Waterloo traveled to Wisconsin Heights and emerged with a 55-48 victory. This is Waterloo’s first Capitol — South conference win since January of 2021.

Offensive balance was the name of the game for the Pirates as they kicked a bad habit of conference losing. Four players scored in double digits, headlined by junior Jon Sampo’s 16 points. Seniors Cooper Setz and Rick Ugorji as well as junior Cameron Tschanz all contributed 10 to propel the Pirates forward.

At the halftime break, Waterloo trailed 23-17 but outscored the Vanguards 38-25 in the second half to earn the win. It was a much-needed victory, as well. It put a stop to Waterloo’s six-game losing streak this season as well as its 15-game conference losing streak which stretched back to the 2020-21 season.

The Pirates are now owners of a 3-9 overall record to go along with a 1-1 mark in conference play. Next up, the conference slate continues for Waterloo as it will hit the road to face New Glarus on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and return home to host Cambridge on Friday, Jan. 20.

--

Capitol — South boys basketball standings

(overall records in parenthesis)

-as of Monday, Jan. 16

T1. Belleville, 2-0 (8-4)

T1. Marshall, 2-0 (7-4)

T3. New Glarus, 1-1 (8-5)

T3. Waterloo, 1-1 (3-9)

T5. Cambridge, 0-2 (5-6)

T5. Wisconsin Heights, 0-2 (7-7)