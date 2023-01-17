Selma fires town manager

SELMA — After 21 months, Brent Taylor is out as town manager. An email on Friday from Town Hall announced only Taylor’s “departure.” But in an email on Saturday, Mayor Byron McAllister said the Town Council had terminated Taylor’s contract after a closed-door meeting on Jan. 10. The mayor didn’t say why the council had chosen to fire Taylor, though […]

